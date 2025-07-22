Azerbaijan To Invest In Construction Of Four Social Facilities In Irpin Ambassador Husyev

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The approval of necessary documents for the implementation of four social facilities is currently at its final stage. This includes a sports school and an arts school that will become an adornment of Irpin and help the local community to develop the creative and sports skills of our youth,” Husyev told.

In his words, with Azerbaijan's assistance, namely through State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), an Irpin-based hospital has already been fully restored and modernized.

As noted by the Ukrainian diplomat, Azerbaijani investments in the restoration and construction of social facilities in Irpin are facilitated by the powerful Azerbaijani diaspora.

Husyev explained that Irpin was traditionally associated with Azerbaijan. There is a monument in honor of academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Irpin, and a lyceum was named after her, where students are taught Azerbaijani, among other foreign languages.

A reminder that renovation works in a city polyclinic of Irpin Central City Hospital, which was damaged during Russia's occupation of the Kyiv region, were completed in April 2025. Funding was provided by the Azerbaijani company.

In July 2024, Azerbaijan sent laptops as a new humanitarian assistance shipment to Irpin-based Linguist Lyceum named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva.