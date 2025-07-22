GOLDFLOWER CANNABIS TO LAUNCH 10MG GOJI BERRY CANNABIS SLEEP CHEWS TO PROVIDE A SOLUTION FOR RESTFUL NIGHTS

MIAMI, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldflower Cannabis , one of Florida's fastest-growing vertically integrated cannabis companies, is proud to announce the launch of its long-awaited Sleep Chews – a delicious, effective, and thoughtfully formulated gummy designed to help customers get the deep, restorative sleep they deserve, just in time for National Relaxation Day (8/15).

Goldflower's Goji Berry-flavored Sleep Chews deliver 10mg of premium cannabis extract paired with select Indica terpenes to support the entourage effect and promote a calm, restful night's sleep. After nearly a year of research, formulation, and testing, the chews represent a major step forward in addressing one of the most common wellness concerns: how to have a better night's sleep.

"Lack of good sleep is a growing problem people are actively trying to solve, and cannabis has emerged as one of the most promising tools," said Angelo Lombard, President of Goldflower Cannabis . "Sleep gummies are the #1 most requested product missing from our portfolio – and unlike anything we've seen from competitors here in Florida, our chews combine a great-tasting flavor, natural ingredients, and the highest-quality cannabis formulation available."

Launching August 15th, Goldflower Sleep Chews arrive at a critical moment for consumers-right as National Relaxation Day invites a moment of pause, and as parents across Florida face the stress of the back-to-school transition. For patients seeking to unwind at the end of the day, Goldflower's chews offer a flavorful option to support restful nighttime rituals.

Crafted for both effectiveness and experience, the chews feature a satisfying texture and a clean, fruity Goji Berry flavor that sets them apart from traditional edibles. With no artificial additives and a dedication to premium ingredients, they reflect Goldflower's mission to deliver plant-powered wellness solutions that work.

Goldflower Sleep Chews will be available under the Space Coast brand in-store and online at our licensed dispensaries across Florida starting August 15, 2025.

For more on Goldflower Cannabis, and to be kept up to date with opening news and brand developments, visit: goldflowerfl .

Disclaimers : Goldflower is a licensed medical marijuana treatment center in the State of Florida. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners and used under license. Products are intended for medical use only and are available exclusively to qualified patients. This release may contain forward-looking statements and is for informational purposes only. Store opening is subject to regulatory approval.

Media Contact: Kayla Sadowsky, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldflower Cannabis

