Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VERSES® Announces Corporate Update Webinar And Ticker Symbol Change


2025-07-22 09:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stock ticker symbol reverts back to VRSSF on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces a corporate update webinar for investors.

On Tuesday, July 29th at 9:30 AM Pacific Time, VERSES Co-Founder and CEO Gabriel René and President James Hendrickson will host a live webinar and Company update that will provide the latest developments on GeniusTM, VERSES' next generation platform for intelligent software agents. This webinar will also provide a discussion of the Company's business strategy, developments to date, and upcoming roadmap.

To register for the webinar anytime up to and during the event use this link:

Additionally, the Company's ticker symbol has reverted back to VRSSF following its temporary change on OTCQB.

About VERSES
VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, GeniusTM, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

On behalf of the Company
Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.
Press Inquiries: ...
Investor Relations Inquiries
James Christodoulou, Chief Financial Officer
... , +1(212)970-8889


MENAFN22072025004107003653ID1109831897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search