VERSES® Announces Corporate Update Webinar And Ticker Symbol Change
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces a corporate update webinar for investors.
On Tuesday, July 29th at 9:30 AM Pacific Time, VERSES Co-Founder and CEO Gabriel René and President James Hendrickson will host a live webinar and Company update that will provide the latest developments on GeniusTM, VERSES' next generation platform for intelligent software agents. This webinar will also provide a discussion of the Company's business strategy, developments to date, and upcoming roadmap.
To register for the webinar anytime up to and during the event use this link:
Additionally, the Company's ticker symbol has reverted back to VRSSF following its temporary change on OTCQB.
About VERSES
VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, GeniusTM, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .
On behalf of the Company
Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.
Press Inquiries: ...
Investor Relations Inquiries
James Christodoulou, Chief Financial Officer
... , +1(212)970-8889
Legal Disclaimer:
