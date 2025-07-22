AI In Drones Market Set To Skyrocket - Key Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of theis propelled by the rising demand for drones across military, commercial, and civil applications. Key factors driving growth include rising defense budgets; increasing adoption of drones for surveillance, delivery, mapping, and agricultural monitoring; and a surge in drone-based urban air mobility concepts. Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing drones from remote-controlled devices into intelligent agents with real-time decision-making, navigation, perception of surroundings, and predictive maintenance.

As industries across the globe accelerate their digital transformation journeys, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drones has emerged as a groundbreaking force reshaping sectors from defense and agriculture to logistics and surveillance. According to a comprehensive new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the AI in Drones Market is projected to reach USD 2,751.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Why the AI in Drones Market is Booming

AI empowers drones to make autonomous decisions, analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, and deliver unparalleled precision and efficiency. Key factors driving this explosive growth include:



Rising Adoption of Autonomous Drones in Military Applications

Increased Demand for Real-time Aerial Data Analytics

Growing Use in Precision Agriculture and Infrastructure Monitoring Advancements in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Edge AI

Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2030): USD 2,751.9 million

Growth Rate: 27.5% CAGR

Top Applications: Military, Agriculture, Mapping, Surveillance, Delivery

Leading Regions: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific Key Technologies: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing

Top Growth Opportunities



Military & Defense: Enhanced target recognition, mission autonomy, and threat detection

Agriculture: AI-powered drones for crop health monitoring and yield estimation

Logistics & Delivery: Autonomous navigation for faster, safer package delivery Public Safety: Real-time surveillance, crowd monitoring, and disaster response

AI in Drones Market Segmentation:

By end user, the commercial segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

By end user, the commercial segment is projected to account for the largest share of artificial intelligence (AI) in drones market during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the increasing use of AI-powered drones, fueled by the increasing demand across industries like construction, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and logistics. These industries are using drones for purposes, such as last-mile delivery, asset inspection, precision agriculture, and crop health monitoring.

By function, the flight & mission operations segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

By function, the flight & mission operations segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. Flight and mission operations represent the core of AI-driven drone functionalities, encompassing autonomous navigation, route optimization, obstacle avoidance, and swarm coordination. AI enables drones to dynamically adjust to evolving environments, weather conditions, or obstacles in real time, making safe and dependable mission accomplishments possible.

North America is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to lead the artificial intelligence (AI) in drones market during the forecast period, driven by its strong defense infrastructure, heavy R&D expenditures, and the dominant presence of leading drone companies. Additionally, the increasing use of drones generates high demand for sophisticated propulsion systems ranging from internal combustion engines and gas turbines to electric and hybrid-electric propulsion units. The region is witnessing the growing use of drones in delivery services, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and emergency services, all of which need reliable and efficient propulsion systems.

