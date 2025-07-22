Arteris Selected By Whalechip For Near-Memory Computing Chip

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FlexNoC 5 network-on-chip interconnect IP from Arteris licensed by Whalechip, providing connectivity and enabling superior performance, area, and power for custom ASIC

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market reshaped by the compute demands of AI, Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, today announced that Whalechip has licensed Arteris' FlexNoC 5 network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Arteris' physically aware NoC IP will be used in the design of a custom ASIC that will enable advanced near-memory computing (NMC) architecture.

Memory access remains a bottleneck for many modern chips. Whalechip specializes in developing custom ASICs, processors, and computing system-level solutions that advance the future of memory computing.

“Arteris is the proven industry leader for system IP with innovative and reliable technology such as FlexNoC 5 that will enable us to deliver on our custom ASIC vision,” said Alex Yang, COO of Whalechip.“The best-in-class NoC technology and expert support from Arteris will be instrumental in our silicon designs for artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, cloud servers interconnected computing, and blockchain computing power infrastructure layer.”

“Our FlexNoC 5 IP technology is enabling power-efficient and performance-optimized AI SoCs across the globe,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“We are pleased to support Whalechip with their NMC designs focused on computational efficiency in AI applications, helping to deliver the optimal balance of power, performance, and area that is required to deliver advanced computing for today's market.”

FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP enables efficient, high-performance network-on-chip (NoC) designs for complex SoCs. It improves SoC design success with its advanced physical awareness capability that minimizes development time, improves performance, lowers power consumption, and minimizes die size for applications such as AI. Learn more at arteris.com/FlexNoC .

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at .

About Whalechip

WHALECHIP Co., Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor and system solutions provider dedicated to technological innovation. They specialize in the development of HPC ASICs and processors and deliver HPC computing system-level solutions. Learn more at .

