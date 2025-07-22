Quislex Expands Suite Of Advanced Legal Solutions With Launch Of Quislex Advisory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest offering from leading NewLaw provider accelerates business value with strategic consulting, operational transformation, and digital solutions for legal teams worldwide seeking modernization

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex , a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces the launch of QuisLex Advisory . The new integrated suite of consulting services is designed to help clients improve business outcomes by empowering legal teams to optimize operations, incorporate AI solutions, and accelerate positive change.

Legal departments and law firms alike face growing demands to deliver greater value, operational transparency, and digital agility, often within constrained budgets. QuisLex Advisory helps clients evaluate current operations, identify and implement fit-for-purpose AI tools, benchmark against best-in-class practices, and implement transformation initiatives. Building on the company's long-standing reputation for excellence and two-decade track record of complex program delivery, QuisLex's newest offering is led by its Global Head of Strategic Services Brian Corbin and comprised of a diverse team of seasoned industry experts, each with deep experience advising Fortune 500 companies and top law firms across sectors.

“Providing strategic advice has always been part of the value-add service QuisLex clients have come to expect. By offering QuisLex Advisory as a formal service line, we're better able to support client demand for practical and actionable pathways to modernization,” says Corbin.“With our extensive project execution capabilities and award-winning technology expertise, QuisLex Advisory is uniquely positioned to guide legal and business executives through the generational changes they're facing. We're helping them proactively adapt to and manage today's evolving risk, regulatory, and efficiency pressures.”

QuisLex Advisory provides services tailored to the distinct needs of modern legal teams, including:



Shaping forward-looking legal strategies in close collaboration with legal and business stakeholders.

Assessing and selecting legal technology and AI solutions through diagnostics and tailored strategy.

Designing target operating models and building transformation road maps with clear business cases, defined value, KPIs, and ROI models. Developing legal data management strategies and actionable analytics.

“QuisLex Advisory reflects our commitment to constant innovation and to being the trusted partner our clients need in a rapidly changing environment,” says Sirisha Gummaregula, CEO of QuisLex.“To support the increasing demand for strategic guidance, we are deepening our ability to help legal teams thrive amid complexity and act on what matters. This launch equips our clients to meet today's challenges with clarity and confidence.”

QuisLex Advisory will operate in collaboration with QuisLex's established managed services teams to ensure seamless integration and maximum benefit for clients.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed review, contract lifecycle management, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, data breach, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians, and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 NewLaw Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider, and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit .

