HULKMAN Launches Groundbreaking Cold-Weather Power Station For Extreme Adventurers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose, California, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of tech-savvy adventurers turned frustration into innovation with the launch of the HULKMAN Mega, a rugged, high-performance portable power station designed for extreme climates and remote environments. Engineered with cold-weather resilience and voltage stability in mind, the Mega is poised to redefine how photographers,field professionals,video creators power their gear in the wild.

From Kickstarter Sensation to Powerhouse Brand

Born from real-world necessity, HULKMAN was founded by a team of engineers and outdoor enthusiasts who had experienced firsthand the failure of conventional emergency jump starters in critical moments.“We were stuck in the middle of the desert with gear that was almost drained and couldn't handle the elements,” said a founding team member.“That's when we realized: if the market won't build a reliable solution, we will.”

Their first innovation, the Alpha85 jump starter, quickly gained traction-earning recognition from Kickstarter and Indiegogo, racking up over 13,000 Amazon reviews, and winning international honors including the 2021 GOOD DESIGN AWARD and the IDEA Bronze Award. With over 170 meticulously engineered components, the Alpha85 redefined expectations for reliability and design in emergency power.

Enter the HULKMAN Mega: Built for the Extremes

When you're mountaineering, crossing deserts, or filming with delicate gear like drones or GoPros, the last thing you want is a battery that craps out in the cold or surges randomly and fries your gear. Most consumer-grade stations are made for backyard barbecues -- not minus 4°F snowfields or 13,000 ft ridgelines.

Building on former success, the team has now unveiled the HULKMAN Mega, a portable power station purpose-built for serious adventure. Most power stations are designed for backyard barbecues-not sub-zero treks or high-altitude expeditions. With 390 components under the hood-including a complex inverter and BMS (battery management system) with over 170 individual parts-it's more space shuttle than battery pack. And in the process solved two brutal problems: rapid power loss in cold climates and voltage instability due to environmental fluctuations.











The Cold-Weather Warrior: What Sets Mega Apart

Instead of the commonly used LiFePO4, Mega uses high-end NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium cells. These contain rare metals like nickel and cobalt, making them pricier but much more powerful-like the pickup trucks of the battery world. Their energy density and charge/discharge rate far outstrip LiFePO4. For example, NMC batteries typically range from 160–250 Wh/kg, compared to 130–140 Wh/kg for LiFePO4. And while LiFePO4 charges slowly like an old tractor, NMC batteries are built for speed and power, which is why high-performance EVs love them.

Their cold-weather performance is next level. Thanks to stable crystal structures and loose granule composition, NMC cells allow lithium ions to move freely even in freezing temperatures. LiFePO4, on the other hand, becomes sluggish, like rush-hour traffic. The data says it all: at -35°C, NMC cells retain about 70% of their room-temperature capacity. LiFePO4 ? It drops to 50% or less even at -10°C.

With these cells, Hulkman Mega can operate in temperatures from -4°F to 113°F (-20°C to 45°C). Think about those times in winter when your phone or camera battery drops fast-before you can even pose, your device is dead. In contrast, Mega stays solid. According to 2024 NOAA reports, the continental U.S. saw average monthly temps between 31.8°F (January) and 75.7°F (July). Even in Alaska, the coldest January averaged 11.7°F, and July around 54.5°F. That means Mega is usable year-round across nearly all of the U.S. Truly unmatched adaptability.

Unexpected bonus: better cold resistance means better high-altitude performance. For every 1,000-meter climb, temperature drops by 6°C, and thinner air plus lower pressure actually improve NMC thermal stability. Hulkman testing showed that Mega could work reliably up to 4,000 meters (13,123 feet)-and considering over 99.9% of U.S. land sits below that altitude, you're covered. Iconic mountains like Mount Hood (3,429 m), Mammoth (3,369 m), Telluride (3,850 m), and Three Sisters (all under 3,300 m) are prime examples. Hike or ski all you want-Mega can power your GPS, smart goggles, GoPros, or pro cameras with zero stress.

Stability in a Storm: Mega's Smart Features

What about unpredictable voltage due to environmental swings? That's where Mega's triple threat comes in: pure sine wave output, automatic power derating, and built-in UPS (uninterruptible power supply).

Pure sine wave means clean, stable energy that's gentle on sensitive electronics-no fried drones or laptops. Automatic derating, accessible via the Hulkman app (Bluetooth or WiFi), keeps the output within safe bounds even under stress.

And then there's the UPS function-not to be confused with EPS. UPS actively powers and charges your devices even during municipal power failures.

The Hulkman app (WiFi/Bluetooth enabled) lets you control it all. Activate derating protection, and Mega becomes your“smart butler,” keeping output voltages stable even during heavy use. If your local grid suddenly surges, you won't risk frying your phone or laptop. Unlike EPS, which only activates during power loss, UPS continuously charges and discharges, keeping critical systems like servers running without interruption.

Final Thoughts: Is This the Ultimate Adventure Power Station?

The 576Wh version of the Mega is already shipping online, with 288Wh and 814Wh versions on the way. If you're into camping, road-tripping, mountaineering, or just want to be the most prepared person on the block during a blackout, this might be the power solution you've been looking for.

Learn more and get in touch here.

CONTACT: Frank Li Hulkman LLC service (at) hulkman.com