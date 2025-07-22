403
LG ANNOUNCES AMBITION TO BECOME TOP-TIER GLOBAL HVAC SOLUTION PROVIDER
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, July 22, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG), at a recent press conference held at LG Sciencepark in South Korea, presented a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming its ES Company into a top-tier global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions by 2030. To achieve this goal, the company plans to drive growth by expanding its industrial and commercial B2B revenu– – including from AI data center cool–ng – and by providing regionally tailored heating and cooling solutions. In line wit“ its “3B ”trategy” (Build, Borrow, Buy), LG will also pursue serial acquisitions to enhance core capabilities and diversify its business portfolio.
By strengthening its competitiveness in both high-efficiency HVAC hardware and non-hardware solutions, LG aims to achieve KRW 20 trillion in HVAC revenue by 2030 as part of its mid- to long-term growth strategy.
Boosting Industrial B2B Sales as Demand Surges in the AI Era
LG continues to scale its presence in the B2B sector, supplying advanced chiller systems for data centers and large-scale commercial buildings. With the global chiller market expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2027, the company aims to reach USD 720 million (KRW 1 trillion) in sales within two years, establishing the business as a core future growth driver.
LG’s portfolio includes diverse data center-specific cooling technologie– – such as liquid cooling systems using coolant distribution units to directly cool server chips, chiller-based air cooling systems and HVAC solutions compatible with direct current power environments. In 2025, LG expects to more than triple orders for its data center cooling solutions compared to the previous year, marking it as a key growth engine.
To develop optimized solutions for AI data centers, LG established a dedicated test–ed – the LG AI Data Center HVAC Solutio– Lab – at its Pyeongtaek chiller plant earlier this year. The facility simulates a wide range of AI server environments to conduct systematic performance testi’g of LG’s advanced cooling solutions. Most recently, the company began pilot testing its liquid cooling technology in collaboration with LG U+, a leading South Korean telecommunications and digital services provider, to further validate and refine its thermal management capabilities.
Strategic Acquisitions Fueling HVAC Capabilities and Portfolio Expansion
As part of its growth strategy, LG is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to reinforce its HVAC expertise and broaden its portfolio. Most recently, the company acquired a 100 percent stake in OSO, a leading Norway-based water heating solutions provider, to solidify its position in the European heating market.
Guided by its 3B strategy, LG is simultaneously building internal capabilities through initiatives like the Air Solution Lab and HVAC Academy (Build), forming R&D partnerships with academic institutions (Borrow), and continuing to identify high-impact M&A opportunities (Buy).
