CADO And 4AIR Harmonize SAF Registries For Commercial And Business Aviation

MONTREAL, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Civil Aviation Decarbonization Organization (CADO), and 4AIR announced a strategic collaboration between their respective Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) registries. The collaboration's key focus is on interoperability to enhance data integrity, mitigate double issuance risks, and facilitate efficient cross-registry SAF certificate handling between commercial and business aviation.

The collaboration between the CADO SAF Registry and the Assure SAF Registry powered by 4AIR is a key step towards a fully functioning SAF market while safeguarding data integrity.

"Collaboration can leverage the strengths of each sector to tackle the challenge of decarbonizing the aviation industry more effectively. Alignment between commercial and business aviation sends a strong demand signal for more SAF, creates greater transparency, reduces integrity risks for the SAF value chain, and eases the burden of claiming SAF under voluntary or regulatory schemes," said Kennedy Ricci, President of 4AIR.

"A unified approach from both business and commercial aviation is vital to create an environment that promotes SAF development and adoption across sectors. This can only be achieved when all registry providers work together and cooperate on the technical aspects of interoperability, to ensure immutable tracking of emission reductions, in a harmonized and standardized way. This should lead to greater acceptance and demand for SAF, potentially lowering the costs and administrative burden for procuring SAF and claiming its environmental attributes under voluntary or regulatory schemes," said Michael Schneider, Executive Director, CADO.

This collaboration with 4AIR follows the announcement of a similar collaboration agreement with 123Carbon to develop interoperability between SAF registries .

About CADO

The Civil Aviation Decarbonization Organization (CADO) was established in March 2025 to maintain and operate the IATA-developed SAF Registry. It is a not-for-profit organization incorporated under Canadian Law with its headquarters in Montreal.

CADO's founding member is the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

About the CADO SAF Registry

The CADO SAF Registry (SAF Registry), originally developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is now owned and operated by CADO. IATA currently continues to provide ongoing technical and operational support for the SAF Registry.

The SAF Registry is a global system to record SAF transactions in a standardized and transparent way. It ensures that the environmental benefits of SAF can be tracked as they move across the SAF value chain and enable the claiming of these against regulatory obligations and voluntary schemes by airlines and corporate customers.

The SAF Registry was developed in consultation with airlines, government authorities, OEMs, fuel producers and suppliers, and corporate travel management companies. The SAF Registry is underpinned by the IATA SAF Accounting and Reporting Methodology which provides a consistent approach to accounting for the environmental benefits of SAF purchases, regardless of location.

About ASSURE: Empowering the Future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Developed by business aviation sustainability pioneer, 4AIR, the Assure SAF Registry is a cutting-edge blockchain-based platform designed to accelerate the adoption of sustainable fuels like SAF in business aviation. By providing transparency, traceability, and comprehensive data collection, analysis, and secure sharing, it supports informed decision-making and regulatory compliance. It serves as a robust inventory management tool, and registry to support physical or book and claim transactions. The registry fosters collaboration between fuel producers, distributors, airlines, and operators, ensuring that sustainable aviation solutions meet both industry goals and regulatory requirements.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an aviation industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its innovative framework provides turnkey voluntary sustainability programs available by the hour, and its full-service compliance program helps set environmental regulatory obligations on autopilot. From verified carbon offsets and removals to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), contrail mitigation and new technologies, 4AIR has a framework in place to comprehensively support all pillars of aviation sustainability. For further details, visit .

SOURCE 4AIR

