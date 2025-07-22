Mint Miner Launches XRP Instant Cloud Mining Function No Need To Wait

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on the XRP high-speed settlement system, users can start Bitcoin cloud mining within 30 seconds, saying goodbye to traditional waiting time

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Miner, the world's leading green cloud mining platform, has announced the official launch of native support for Ripple (XRP), allowing users to activate Bitcoin mining contracts at lightning speed and realize a new experience of instant profit. This innovation marks the beginning of a more efficient and flexible era for the Mint Miner cloud mining industry.

XRP payment integration: Start high-yield mining in tens of seconds

Mint Miner uses XRP's high-performance settlement network to achieve the entire process from recharge to account activation in just tens of seconds. Users can quickly start Bitcoin mining contracts with daily returns of up to $8,000 without waiting for the delay caused by traditional block confirmation.





Mint Miner key highlights at a glance:

✅ Newcomer Rewards: New users will receive a $15 reward upon registration, which can be used for daily check-ins, and can easily receive $0.6 in income every day.

✅ Enterprise-level security protection: The platform integrates McAfee® security and Cloudflare® protection to protect user data security and smooth mining.

✅ Minimal operation + real-time analysis: One-stop mining experience, real-time profit details and contract execution progress are fully transparent.

✅ Flexible contract mechanism: A variety of contract term options, support for reinvestment, suitable for different investor needs.

✅ 100% green energy support: 108 clean energy data centers around the world, practicing low-carbon mining, responding to ESG investment trends.

It only takes 30 seconds to join Mint Miner cloud mining

1. Registration: Fill in the user name and email address.

2. Select a contract:

The new integrated stable contracts are as follows:

[New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, maturity income: $100 + $10

[Avalon Miner A13]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, maturity income: $500 + $30.5

[Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd]: Investment amount: $1,500, contract period: 9 days, maturity income: $1,500 + Miner E9 Pro]: Investment amount: $3,200, contract period: 14 days, maturity income: $3,200 + $672

[Bitcoin MinerS21+ Hyd]: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 28 days, maturity income: $10,000 + $4,760

(For more stable contracts, please visit Mint Miner official platform)

3. Start mining: Daily income will be automatically deposited into the account balance.

The newly launched XRP mining contract has a flexible and transparent structure, and income can be obtained 24 hours after the contract is launched. When the available balance in the account reaches $100, users can choose to withdraw to the wallet, or reinvest in other contracts to realize compound interest.

Create a safe and sustainable mining environment

Mint Miner always puts security and compliance first. The platform adopts an industry-leading security architecture, and all user data and funds are encrypted and isolated in cold storage. At the same time, through a network of mines driven by green energy, Mint Miner is the first to achieve the carbon neutral operation goal of cloud mining, making investment not only profitable, but also taking into account environmental responsibility.

Mint Miner moves towards the future: a financial revolution that everyone can participate in

As blockchain and digital assets continue to reshape the global financial system, Mint Miner is becoming a bridge for ordinary investors to enter the new financial era. Through the intelligent computing power scheduling system and low-threshold, high-yield product design, the platform allows every user to benefit from the digital economy, and it is no longer just the exclusive domain of technical elites and institutions.

In the ever-changing crypto market, Mint Miner provides not only an investment tool, but also a way for users to control their financial future.





About Mint Miner

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, Mint Miner is committed to building the world's most sustainable and compliant crypto cloud mining platform. The platform has users in more than 180 countries and regions, and has served more than 5 million people in total. With a global network of green mines and a compliant regulatory system, Mint Miner is leading the next wave of digital wealth revolution.

Media Contact:

Contact Email: ...

Official Website:

Attachment

MintMiner

CONTACT: Contact Email: ... Official Website: