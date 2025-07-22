Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV Debuts Sept 3 What Can You Expect?
Maruti Suzuki has finally announced the launch date of its first all-electric SUV, the E-Vitara. This has been a highly anticipated electric vehicle in the market. The company has confirmed that the E-Vitara will be launched in India on September 3, 2025. Let's delve into its details.
Battery and Range
The E-Vitara will offer customers two battery options: a 48.8kWh battery pack and a 61.1kWh battery pack. The company claims it will have a mileage of up to 500 kilometers. The actual range will depend on driving style and traffic conditions. The international version has a 4WD option, but the Indian version will only come in 2WD.
Variants and Color Options
The Maruti E-Vitara will be offered in three variants and 10 stunning colors, allowing customers to choose according to their style and budget.
A Next-Generation SUV
The E-Vitara comes with several high-tech and luxury features. These include a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, ADAS Level 2 (a first in Maruti), 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 10.1-inch digital driver display, 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless phone charger, 7 airbags, automatic climate control, and LED projector headlamps.
Competitors
The E-Vitara will directly compete with premium electric SUVs like the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and MG ZS EV.
Price
The price of the Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara will be announced in the first week of September. Reports suggest that the ex-showroom price could range from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
Maruti's Electric Vehicle Strategy
The E-Vitara is just the beginning. Maruti Suzuki aims to launch four fully electric vehicles in India by 2030. A glimpse of this has already been showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo.
