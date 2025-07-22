403
New Zealand Electric Vehicles Imports Plunge 57 Percent
(MENAFN) New Zealand's import value of fully electric vehicles (EVs) has plunged sharply in the 12 months ending June 2025, according to Stats NZ on Tuesday.
The total value of fully electric vehicle imports dropped by 57 percent year-over-year, falling to 395 million NZ dollars. Stats NZ reported that this dramatic decline significantly impacted the broader passenger vehicle import sector, which saw an overall contraction to 4.9 billion NZ dollars—a 23 percent decrease from the previous year.
Import figures for reduced-emission vehicles presented a mixed picture. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle imports slid 38 percent to 234 million NZ dollars, while hybrid electric vehicles saw a modest increase of 3.8 percent, reaching 1.6 billion NZ dollars, according to official statistics.
Reduced-emission vehicles now account for 45 percent of New Zealand’s total passenger vehicle import value for the 12-month period ending June 2025—up sharply from just 8.2 percent in 2020.
Meanwhile, the value of internal combustion engine vehicle imports dropped 20 percent to 4.5 billion NZ dollars. Imports of goods transport vehicles—including vans, utes, and trucks—also declined 17 percent. However, hybrid models within this category surged by 177 percent during the same timeframe.
(Exchange rate: 1 NZ dollar = 0.59 U.S. dollar)
