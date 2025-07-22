White Label Communications Acquires Grupo NGN

Acquisition Adds Industry-Leading CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) Capabilities as Company Embarks on Rapid Growth Trajectory

EXTON, Pa., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Label Communications (WLC) , the market-leading provider of white-label UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions, today announced the acquisition of Grupo NGN , a leading provider of optichannel AI-powered contact center communications solutions. This strategic acquisition enhances WLC's private-label voice solutions portfolio and deepens its CCaaS capabilities, further contributing to the company's growth.

This expansion comes at a pivotal time, as the CCaaS market is projected to grow to $24.45 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 19%, according to Fortune Business Insights . With this added depth and agility in CCaaS, WLC's partners are now better equipped to deliver scalable, flexible solutions while accounting for differentiated customer experiences in a rapidly growing market.

"Bringing Grupo NGN into the fold is a pivotal moment in our growth strategy," said Thomas Joseph, Founder and CEO of WLC. "Grupo NGN's cutting-edge platform and visionary team will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of contact center experiences, further empowering our Partners' cross sell, upsell and retention efforts. The NGNCloudComm product alone doesn't just strengthen our CCaaS portfolio - it redefines it. As the demand for agile, cloud-based contact center solutions accelerates - driven by rising customer expectations and the need for seamless engagement - this move positions us to lead with even greater impact."

The acquisition comes as WLC recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity. The revitalized brand signals WLC's continued commitment to innovation, deepening strategic partnerships, and shaping the future of communications.

"Joining WLC marks a bold new chapter - not just for our team, but for the future of the contact center industry," said Javier Limones, CEO of Grupo NGN. "We're combining NGNCloudComm's proven innovation with WLC's extensive voice services experience and partner-first mindset. Together, we're delivering the most agile and intelligent CCaaS experience in the market - and unlocking the next wave of transformation for our end users and resellers alike."

"This moment is about growth on all fronts," added Warren Reyburn, Chief Operating Officer of WLC. "We're listening to our partners and their end users. Our renewed mission, vision, and values reflect a bold, modern direction, grounded in the legacy that built our reputation as a trusted leader in communications. Together, we're already investing in new enhancements to the Grupo NGN platform - including expanded AI capabilities, deeper integrations, and broader optichannel reach. And we're just getting started."

About White Label Communications

Since 2010, White Label Communications (WLC) has been the powerhouse behind standout private-label communications solutions - built to scale, built to last, and built to exceed expectations. As business-in-a-box pioneers, WLC equips partners with everything they need to meet client demand, generate reliable recurring revenue, and succeed on their terms, under their own brand. From UCaaS and CPaaS to CCaaS and more, WLC fuses modern technology, dependable performance, and unwavering U.S.-based support to ensure significant growth and limitless opportunity in a fast-moving, always-connected world.

About Grupo NGN

Grupo NGN is a leading global provider of AI-powered contact center solutions, delivering a true omnichannel experience that seamlessly integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media into a single platform.

Founded in 1987 (commercialized in 1995), today their flagship CCaaS product - NGNCloudComm - is consistently ranked among the top platforms on G2, including recognition as a High Performer and for ease of doing business.

