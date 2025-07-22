Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Nvidia, Snowflake Invest $110M In Newly-Minted Unicorn Reka AI

Nvidia, Snowflake Invest $110M In Newly-Minted Unicorn Reka AI


2025-07-22 08:12:54
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) have teamed up to lead a new funding round in three-year-old artificial intelligence startup Reka AI, making it one of the latest unicorns in the industry.

Post the latest fundraising round, Reka AI's valuation has more than tripled to over $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

Reka AI develops large language models and promises to do so more efficiently than its competitors in the space. 

