Infinum Launches Company-Wide AI Framework To Drive Responsible Innovation And Efficiency

The initiative embeds artificial intelligence across every department to enhance performance, reduce friction, and create measurable business results.

Rather than resisting the inevitable rise of AI, Infinum chose to operationalize it, ensuring all teams are equipped to use AI tools transparently, ethically, and effectively.

The framework provides clear guidelines for usage, data safety, oversight, and experimentation, helping the company harness AI's full potential without compromising human judgment or quality.

"With this initiative, Infinum's culture shifts from cautious curiosity to bold integration," said Nikola Kapraljević, CEO of Infinum.

"Our people are becoming conductors of AI workflows, orchestrating complex tasks with greater precision, creativity, and quality than ever before. It's about amplifying our impact."

Cross-functional enablement: Training and support for every team to embed AI in daily tasks, from design and development to sales, legal, and operations.

Ethical oversight: Ensuring all use of AI is transparent, accountable, and aligned with client expectations and data governance standards.

Practical experimentation: Encouraging teams to test AI tools in real-world contexts to discover where they add value and where they don't. Strategic investment: Funding team licenses and internal enablement programs to build long-term AI fluency, despite short-term cost increases.

While implementing AI at scale comes with its challenges, including increased expenses and learning curves, Infinum views the initiative as a strategic investment in long-term growth and differentiation.

"We believe that tomorrow's clients won't be asking if their agency uses AI, they'll demand it. They'll want partners who are ready for the future of work, not stuck in outdated processes," said Kapraljević.

The company sees deliberate AI integration as essential for market positioning, business development, and maintaining its competitive edge.

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum's work is used by millions around and has received numerous industry awards including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 370 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.