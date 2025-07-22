Virtusa Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Sincera To Accelerate AI And Data Transformation Capabilities For Telecommunications Clients

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, product, and platform engineering, today announced the acquisition of Sincera Technologies, a specialized software development and digital transformation company with deep telecommunications expertise. The strategic acquisition significantly strengthens Virtusa's position in the communications sector and enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions to telecom and cable operators worldwide.

Virtusa's acquisition of Sincera is driven by the company's proven track record in accelerating digital transformations for its customers through advanced technology solutions. Sincera's specialized expertise in accelerating business automation, network infrastructure optimization, data engineering, 5G infrastructure deployment, OSS/BSS systems, and blue planet competency enables Virtusa to meet the evolving needs of telecom operators, service providers, and media companies navigating digital transformation challenges. Sincera's flagship product, 1Data – a comprehensive low-code, no-code data management platform – aligns with Virtusa's existing digital engineering offerings to deliver improved data integration, analysis, and actionable insights.

Sincera's extensive telecommunications domain expertise and proven client success stories make this acquisition a perfect strategic fit," said Sanjay Deshpande, North America Head of Banking, Communications, and Emerging Industries, Virtusa. "The communications industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation, and Sincera's specialized knowledge in the telecom sector will significantly enhance our ability to provide industry-leading solutions to our clients.

Sincera brings a strong track record of serving numerous satisfied clients across diverse industries, supported by strategic partnerships with dozens of technology vendors, including major cloud service providers. The company's deep understanding of telecom business models, regulatory requirements, and operational challenges, combined with proven expertise in OSS/BSS systems and telecommunications architecture, has enabled it to deliver transformative outcomes for clients in the communications sector.

"Joining Virtusa allows us to leverage our telecommunications expertise with global delivery capability and reach a broader base of clients in the communications industry," said Sanjay Jain, CEO of Sincera. "Our proven track record in telecom transformation, combined with Virtusa's global reach and comprehensive service offerings, opens up new opportunities to drive innovation in the communications sector."

The acquisition brings proven methodologies for telecommunications infrastructure modernization, enabling Virtusa to provide end-to-end solutions that span from legacy system transformation to cutting-edge 5G and edge computing implementations. Sincera's integrated approach combines network consulting, data engineering, cloud services, and software development to deliver comprehensive solutions for complex telecommunications challenges.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 27,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About Sincera

Sincera is a leading software development and digital transformation company specializing in AI and data solutions. The company's flagship 1Data platform enables organizations to transform their data strategy, revolutionize data management, unlock insights, and accelerate business growth through low-code, no-code capabilities. Sincera serves clients across telecommunications, healthcare, financial services, retail, and manufacturing industries with comprehensive services including data services, cloud solutions, digital transformation, and intelligent automation. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Paul Lesinsky

Edelman

(203) 856-2006

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation

