Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Korea


2025-07-22 08:02:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

