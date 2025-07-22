Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Korea

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea. During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.