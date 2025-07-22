Dupont Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

Report highlights strong progress on 2030 Sustainability Goals focused on value creation and risk reduction, with significant achievements on climate action

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD ) today published its 2025 Sustainability Report detailing the progress made toward achieving its 2030 Sustainability Goals .

"At DuPont, innovation and sustainability are deeply interconnected-and that's reflected in the strong results we've delivered," said Lori Koch, DuPont Chief Executive Officer. "This past year, our teams advanced breakthrough technologies, reduced our environmental footprint, and deepened our commitment to employee well-being and thriving communities. From earning global recognition for product innovation to achieving record safety performance and climate milestones, this progress underscores how our teams are creating value for our customers, shareholders and communities. We're proud to share our 2025 Sustainability Report as a testament to that impact."

DuPont's 2030 Sustainable Goals are categorized by three focus areas: Innovate for Good, Protect People and the Planet, and Empower People to Thrive. Notable accomplishments within these areas and highlighted in this year's report include:

Innovate for Good:



Launched more than 30 new product offerings that delivered sustainability and performance advantages for our customers, in areas including advanced computing, vehicle electrification, medical devices, building materials, and water purification.

Received eight R&D 100 and Edison Awards for products delivering positive performance and sustainability benefits.

Received the 2024 Best Partner Award for Innovation from Samsung Electronics, along with three other supplier awards for achievements in innovation to enable advanced node technology development. Greater than 75% of our innovation portfolio today is expected to deliver sustainability value for our customers based on an analysis using an updated proprietary portfolio sustainability assessment (PSA) methodology.

Protect People and the Planet:



Set a new safest year on record for employees and contractors; 84% of manufacturing sites achieved zero injury performance.

55% reduction of total Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions from the respective baselines (2019 for scope 1 and 2 and 2020 for Scope 3).

61% of electric power to our operations is from renewable sources including from purchased renewable energy credits – 41 sites operate on 100% renewable electricity. FilmTecTM Nanofiltration membranes and AmberLiteTM ion exchange resins received top sustainability awards.

Empower People to Thrive:



Annual IMPACT employee survey revealed that 89% of responding employees say the work they do matters and feel connected to the company's purpose.

Employees volunteered over 3,800 hours at 166 DuPont-sponsored events. Achieved Great Place To Work CertificationTM in the U.S. and South Korea, and recognized as a Top Employer in China for the third consecutive year.

"Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and a strategic growth driver for DuPont," said Alexa Dembek, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "By embedding sustainability into our innovation pipeline, we can unlock new market opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and create long-term value for our stakeholders. While our journey continues, I'm very proud of the progress achieved by our dedicated teams worldwide, working closely with customers to deliver innovations that benefit both people and the planet."

The report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and the recommendations outlined by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

More information on these and other sustainability accomplishments can be found in the full report. Learn more about DuPont's sustainability journey at dupont/sustainability .

