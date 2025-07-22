Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US envoy stresses importance of diplomatic role in Lebanon-Israel truce

2025-07-22 07:58:19
(MENAFN) U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack stressed the importance of diplomatic initiatives in supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and the broader peace process with Israel, during remarks made in Beirut on Monday.

"The U.S. has no business in trying to compel Israel to do anything," Barrack stated at a press conference following a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Barrack, who also serves as the U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and the special envoy for Syria, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday—his third visit since June—to hold discussions with high-level officials, as well as political and religious leaders.

He acknowledged that despite a ceasefire agreement being in place between Lebanon and Israel, it has not been effective. Barrack noted that there are identifiable causes behind the breakdown and that efforts to address them are currently in progress, requiring cooperation from all involved parties.

