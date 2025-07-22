Scisparc Ltd. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification
The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.
About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):
SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc's focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds' oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.
Investor Contact:
Tel: +972-3-6167055
