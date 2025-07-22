S&SE Delivers PFAS-Ready Thermal Oxidizer Solutions To Meet 1,800°F Destruction And EPA Compliance Standards

Installation of Ship & Shore Environmental's high-temperature, corrosion-resistant thermal oxidizer system, purpose-built for PFAS destruction.

Enhanced oxidizer platforms with high-temperature performance and remote diagnostics offer manufacturers a proven path to PFAS emissions compliance.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As new PFAS (“forever chemical”) regulations take effect across the U.S., manufacturers are under pressure to destroy these compounds at the source - not just contain them. Most conventional VOC oxidizers fall short of the performance required. Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) is meeting that challenge head-on with PFAS-ready thermal abatement systems engineered for extreme temperatures, long residence times, and real-time system visibility.

“PFAS is fundamentally different - these compounds resist breakdown under conventional methods,” said Anoosheh Oskouian , CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental.“That's why we've enhanced our proven platforms to meet the extreme requirements of PFAS destruction - helping clients move beyond retrofits and toward long-term compliance.”

Why PFAS Demands Purpose-Built Thermal Solutions

Recent EPA regulations have intensified the demand for advanced emissions control in sectors like specialty chemicals, semiconductors, and waste processing. PFAS destruction requires:

●Thermal oxidation at temperatures exceeding 1,800°F

●Extended residence times for full molecular breakdown

●Corrosion-resistant materials to withstand aggressive byproducts

Most legacy oxidizer systems were not designed to handle these conditions - and cannot be counted on for PFAS compliance.

Ship & Shore's enhanced and specialty designed PFAS systems are engineered to meet these demands using enhancements to proven oxidizer platforms, offering:

●High-temperature oxidation above 1,800°F

●Corrosion-resistant alloys and extended residence time chambers

●Integrated remote diagnostics to monitor burner function, airflow, and temperature in real time

●Full U.S.-based design, fabrication, and service

Remote Diagnostics: A Strategic Tool for Compliance

As manufacturers walk the tightrope of tightening regulations, real-time visibility into system performance is what keeps them balanced. Ship & Shore's diagnostics suite helps manufacturers:

●Monitor high-temperature readiness for PFAS compliance

●Identify gaps before they become violations

●Optimize uptime while planning for upgrades or replacements

“Our diagnostics suite empowers clients to take ownership of their compliance strategy,” said Oskouian.“Regulations aren't just hurdles - they're opportunities to operate cleaner, smarter, and more efficiently. With the right tools and guidance, manufacturers can make decisions that protect both their bottom line and the environment.”

Industry Opportunity Meets Urgency

According to IntelMarketResearch, the global PFAS Remediation Services market is projected to grow from $801.68 million in 2023 to $1.63 billion by 2029, reflecting a 12.6% CAGR. This growth is driven by escalating health concerns, global regulatory pressure, and increasing demand for proven PFAS destruction solutions.

Ship & Shore Environmental was named among key innovators in this space, alongside Veolia, AECOM, Evoqua, and Arcadis - reflecting its leadership in thermal PFAS abatement and decades of experience in high-performance emissions control.

As PFAS regulations take hold across key industries, manufacturers don't have time to wait - and they don't have to start from scratch. Ship & Shore Environmental is already helping facilities take the next step toward measurable, future-proof compliance. With engineered solutions, local support, and 25 years of air pollution control expertise, S&SE is not just keeping up with regulations - it's setting the pace.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a woman-owned, California-based global leader in the custom design, engineering, fabrication, and maintenance of air pollution abatement systems, we call our CleanAir SolutionsTM. With a core focus on Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), S&SE delivers custom solutions that help manufacturers across multiple sectors meet environmental regulations, reduce emissions, and operate more efficiently. With deep industry roots, award-winning leadership, and unmatched regulatory expertise, S&SE is trusted worldwide for sustainable, made-in-America technology. Celebrating 25 years of CleanAir SolutionsTM-engineered through experience, built for what's next. Learn more at .

