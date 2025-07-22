Birdelo Founders Share The Original Story Behind The Platform Reimagining PR-Tech

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While Birdelo 2.0 reflects a modern, AI-powered system for connecting brands with media, the core concept was developed over 15 years ago. At the time, Carlson and Bowling were running their own media outlet (ChicBlvd Magazine), launching a consumer tech brand (ChicBuds), and building their PR firm (ChicExecs). These experiences revealed a clear gap: no single tool existed to help brands efficiently share assets, samples, and story ideas with media professionals.

"We built the original version of this platform in 2008 because we were living the challenges on both sides - as media and as brand builders," said Nikki Carlson, Co-Founder of Birdelo. "We didn't see anyone solving it at the time, so we created it ourselves."

That platform served as the backbone of their operations for years and was even shared publicly long before PR-tech became an industry trend.

Proof of its early development includes:



A demo produced in 2011 by their video team showcasing the system functionality under ChicExecs Media Networking System before rebranding to Birdelo now with enhanced AI functionality. Watch on Vimeo:

An overview posted by ChicExecs 8 years ago showing Madison Media using the ChicExecs Media Networking System before the rebrand to Birdelo. Watch on YouTube:

"The relaunch as Birdelo isn't a new concept - it's the reimagining of a system that's been in place, quietly evolving, for well over a decade," added Kailynn Bowling, Co-Founder of Birdelo. "Now powered by smarter technology, it's ready to serve the modern PR and media landscape."

Birdelo 2.0 now enables nearly 100,000 brands to connect directly with top-tier media through a clean, curated, and intuitive interface - giving journalists access to story ideas, product samples, imagery, and affiliate-ready brands all in one place. Media outlets using the system include The Today Show, Real Simple, InStyle, GQ, Women's Health, CNN, Good Housekeeping, Better Homes and Gardens, E! News, and many more.

As public relations and media workflows continue to evolve, Birdelo is poised to lead with both innovation and integrity - built not on trends, but on time-tested experience.

