Hdata To Acquire Insight Engine

Transaction Creates the Energy Industry's Most Comprehensive Regulatory Intelligence Platform and Customer Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HData, provider of regulatory data solutions, and Advanced Energy United, owner and operator of the Insight Engine software platform, today announced a deal to create the premier regulatory intelligence technology for the energy sector. Through this transaction, HData will acquire Insight Engine and establish the industry's largest ecosystem of utilities, energy companies, regulators, corporates, power producers, consulting firms, financial institutions, software companies and advocates.

HData combines purpose-built, vertical AI with a centralized library of regulatory filings that is updated in real time and dates back decades. With the addition of Insight Engine, HData will accelerate the expansion of its data catalog and further enhance how insights are provided within the platform. The acquisition represents another step forward in HData's approach to modernizing regulatory research and analysis for energy and regulatory professionals.

Navigating regulatory proceedings is inherently complex and time consuming for all stakeholders. Data fragmentation makes it exceptionally challenging to monitor, analyze and respond to information and even more difficult to identify insights and trends at scale. HData's platform, bolstered by Insight Engine's unique features and data, addresses these challenges.

"The entire regulated energy sector benefits from reduced complexity and technology that makes it easier to find, understand and use regulatory information," said Hudson Hollister, CEO and co-founder of HData. "This transaction not only creates a larger ecosystem for energy regulatory work, but also plays an important role in data enhancement for our customers as we continue building the specialized capabilities that no one else offers."

The sale is celebrated by Advanced Energy United's President and CEO Heather O'Neill as a move to strengthen the customer experience. "We are in a period of rapid technology advancement and the smart, strategic application of AI has the power to transform the insights available to the energy industry," noted O'Neill. "Our team of dedicated, on-the-ground policy experts is excited to continue empowering energy professionals with insights into regulatory and legislative landscapes. The combined strengths of Insight Engine and HData open new opportunities to accelerate innovation and expand what is possible for customers."

Advanced Energy United will maintain its role as an energy industry association dedicated to state and regional policy, and the only business group representing the full range of advanced energy and transportation solutions, both grid-scale and distributed.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About HData

HData combines centralized data with powerful AI to analyze regulatory proceedings in minutes. Leveraging multiple large language models in a grounded environment, HData is the energy sector's only regulatory intelligence solution that supports high document volumes, detailed source citations, customizable information alerts, a fully integrated regulatory data library and a secure data hub for uploaded files. By reducing the time and cost burdens of regulatory research and analysis, energy professionals can achieve more comprehensive analysis in less time. Learn more about Regulatory AI at hdata .

About Advanced Energy United

Advanced Energy United (United) is a national industry association representing businesses that provide energy and transportation solutions. United advocates for policies that enable competition and works alongside member companies to create economic opportunity, lower consumer costs and bolster energy reliability and resilience across the country. Learn more at advancedenergyunited .

SOURCE HData

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED