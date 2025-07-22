Digitally Native Brands Analysis Report 2025 The Next Frontier Of CPG Disruption In The FMCG Landscape - Market Sizes (Historic And Forecasts), Company Shares, Brand Shares And Distribution Data
Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitally Native Brands: The Next Frontier of CPG Disruption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New online storefronts are giving rise to a generation of Digitally Native Brands (DNBs) that launch on digital platforms, prioritize direct-to-consumer channels, and deliver hyper-personalized experiences. With their agility and rapid innovation - DNBs are re-writing the rules of FMCG landscape. This report deep dives into their current landscape, case studies of DNBs across product categories and how these brands are becoming the next frontier for growth opportunities for legacy FMCG players.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Identify factors driving change now and in the future Understand motivation Forward-looking outlook Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level Take a step back from micro trends Get up to date estimates and comment
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary Introduction Digitally Native Brands rise as challengers Disruption by Digitally Native Brands spans across FMCG landscape Digitally native brands as major growth frontier Conclusion Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment