Luminoso Reports Strong First Half, Launches Genai Dashboard, And Secures Renewals With Global Tech Leaders

Luminoso launches GenAI dashboard, cuts time-to-insight by 60%, and renews major tech contracts in record-setting H1 2025

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today Luminoso, a leader in AI-powered text analytics, announced a standout first half of 2025, driven by the launch of its next-generation GenAI dashboard, rapid customer adoption, and multi-year contract renewals with two members of the world's top seven most valuable technology companies.At the heart of these developments is Luminoso's new dashboard, which combines generative AI, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and emotion-aware analytics to deliver real-time insights from unstructured text. Users can ask questions and receive instant, context-rich summaries of emerging customer trends, sentiment shifts, and pain points - all within a single platform.“Luminoso's new dashboard is unlike anything we've seen. It helps us turn millions of pieces of feedback into clear, actionable insights instantly,” said the Global Head of Customer Experience at a Fortune 50 technology firm.Early adopters have seen up to a 60 percent reduction in time-to-insight, as well as faster, more informed decision-making across both frontline and executive teams. New features include automated voice-of-customer synthesis, trend diagnostics, and seamless integrations with leading CRM, analytics and collaboration tools.In a further show of momentum, Luminoso renewed long-term agreements with two of the most influential tech companies globally, solidifying its position within their core customer experience and AI ecosystems. While names remain confidential, both companies are recognized leaders in hardware innovation, enterprise services, and artificial intelligence.“Enterprises want more than dashboards, they want answers,” said Mark Zides, CEO & President of Luminoso.“We're helping our customers make the leap from reactive reporting to proactive decision-making, using the most advanced GenAI and natural language technologies available.”Looking ahead, Luminoso will expand support for private LLM deployments and introduce autonomous insight agents that proactively identify root causes and customer risks before they escalate. Plans are also underway to deepen integrations with public data and social platforms, enabling organizations to understand what the broader market is saying about their products and services in real time.About LuminosoLuminoso transforms unstructured feedback into business-critical insights through advanced natural language understanding and generative AI. Companies are flooded with feedback from surveys, support tickets, social reviews, and employee channels - it is still manual, unorganized, and time-consuming to track. Proper insights are not able to be produced or repeated at a scale without the use of AI, causing them to be almost useless for business decisions. It only takes minutes for Luminoso to complete the analysis and analytics of unstructured data. Through its proprietary natural language processing and Helios (GenAI engine), Luminoso effectively delivers the voice of customer(VOC) and voice of employee(VOE) data from any channel into clear, concrete insights for corporations to glean real-time insights to make decisions more quickly and intelligently.Press Contact

