Workdone® AI Corporate Memory® Optimizes Order-To-Cash For Leading Cellular Manufacturer

- Joseph RogersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canoga Perkins, a global manufacturer of leading edge high-performance networking solutions, has expanded its partnership with WorkDoneto deploy the company's AI platform across multiple mission-critical back-office operations. A WorkDone customer since 2021, Canoga Perkins is preparing for significant growth driven by its new SyncMetraproduct line, which delivers next-generation timing and transport solutions for 5G and beyond.With the growth of faster, more accurate, and more time-sensitive applications, including the pervasive impact of AI, there's an increasing demand for new networkers capable of handling these advanced requirements. This is precisely where SyncMetraexcels. Canoga Perkins stands as an enabler for AI on the Edge, having created a cutting-edge product line that empowers organizations to build these advanced networks by providing the essential advanced switches. These innovations are fundamentally revolutionizing data transport – the crucial transfer of data between nodes. The networks Canoga Perkins enables range from private, high-demand environments for a single manufacturer to large-scale public infrastructures.Corporate Memory for Operational ExcellenceTo support this expansion, Canoga Perkins is installing WorkDone's Corporate Memory, which observes work in real time, identifies best practices, and transforms that knowledge into intelligent automation to support human teams, ensuring operations run smoothly and consistently even as a company scales or employees change."As we prepare for significant growth fueled by SyncMetra, operational excellence has never been more critical," said Malik Arshad, CEO of Canoga Perkins. "WorkDone's Corporate Memory provides the data-driven insights and intelligent workflows we need to grow effectively, preserve institutional expertise, and deliver on the high-performance standards our customers expect."Innovative Assessment Leads to Rapid ROIFollowing a brief Order-to-Cash (O2C) assessment, WorkDone identified multiple opportunities to improve process transparency, efficiency, and operational health. The initial scope will create an agentic back office - a dynamic environment where AI agents and copilots collaborate with staff to share best practices, optimize back-office functions, and automate supply chain workflows. Additionally, Corporate Memory will enable Canoga Perkins to scale operations efficiently across functions such as forecasting, order processing, procurement, and logistics. Payback on the initial deployment is expected in less than six months."The future of AI in the enterprise isn't just about automation - it's about frictionless systems that learn, retain and improve knowledge, then operationalize it," said Joe Rogers, CEO of WorkDone Inc. "Our Corporate Memory ensures critical real-world know-how stays alive and actionable, which drives continuous optimization.”Seamless Integration with Existing SystemsWorkDone's platform is stack-agnostic, easily integrating with existing ERP, CRM, and other systems of record - whether commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) or custom-built - allowing enterprises to deploy AI without disrupting current operations.AvailabilityWorkDone's Corporate Memory and Automation offerings are available now for SMB and enterprise customers in North America and Europe. Organizations can request more information at:About Canoga PerkinsWith over five decades of engineering excellence, Canoga Perkins has consistently led the charge in delivering mission-critical network solutions that empower industries to innovate and thrive. Trusted by leading service providers, industrial enterprises, utilities, military branches, and government agencies, Canoga Perkins combines a rich legacy with a relentless drive for innovation. We lead with AI whenever possible, designing intelligent solutions that are not only reliable and secure but also scalable and adaptable, ensuring our clients are always at the forefront of technological advancement. Learn more atAbout WorkDone Inc.Since 2017, WorkDone's award-winning platform has delivered AI-powered assessment and automation solutions that capture institutional knowledge and transform it into intelligent enterprise workflows. By preserving both explicit and tacit expertise, WorkDone's patented technology keeps critical knowledge operational-even as employees retire or transition-enabling organizations to scale without disruption. Trusted by leaders in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and private equity, WorkDone helps enterprises retain operational best practices and continuously optimize performance. Learn more at .

