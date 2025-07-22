CGS Announces Corporate Restructuring Forms Four Independent Companies To Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned industry leaders in global fashion, technology, finance, and telecom join new company boards

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. (CGS), a global provider of software applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and business process outsourcing services, today announced that the company has restructured into four new legal entities, each designed to sharpen focus, accelerate growth, and better serve their respective markets. The newly established companies are:



Computer Generated Solutions, Inc ., a technology company encompassing CGS's applications software development arm and its market-leading BlueCherry® supply chain management platform for fashion brands, retailers, and manufacturers;

CGS Global Immersive Inc. , a technology company offering artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR) and other advanced technology products that power next-gen workforce upskilling and collaboration;

CGS Global Learning Inc., a business transformation company delivering strategic consultation, programs, content, and delivery, supporting enterprise-grade corporate learning and development (L&D); and CGS Global Technology Services Inc., encompassing CGS's business process outsourcing teams across the globe, including the U.S., Romania, Israel; India, Chile, and Columbia. This company delivers a comprehensive array of front-, middle-, and back-office solutions that empower clients across industries to focus on their own growth-driving key competencies.

Each company now operates independently with Phil Friedman, CGS's founder and CEO, transitioning to new roles as Executive Chairman for each of these privately held companies. Each company also has a strong bench of veteran executive leadership who continue to drive the strategy and operations of these businesses.

“Over four decades, CGS has driven exponential growth with a diversified portfolio. I'm very proud of everything we've achieved together, thanks to the passion and ingenuity of our people and the collaborative work we've done with some of the world's most admired companies,” said Friedman.“With the help of our new board members, each of these new businesses will sharpen their focus and agility on solving our clients' toughest challenges in rapidly evolving markets.”

Boards of directors

Accomplished leaders with decades of experience across fashion, technology, learning, and global operations have joined the new CGS corporate entities:

Ari Hoffman, Board Member, Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.

Ari Hoffman, one of fashion's most influential executives, joins the board of Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. (CGS), bringing over three decades of leadership with some of the world's most iconic brands, including Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Lacroix, St. John, Lacoste, GANT, Benetton, Scotch & Soda, and Ted Baker.

Recognized on the industry's Power 100 List, Ari is known for his ability to reposition heritage brands, accelerate growth, and drive global retail transformation. As President and CEO of GANT USA, he led a strategic repositioning and launched the award-nominated GANT by Michael Bastian collaboration. At Lacoste, he was instrumental in revitalizing the brand in North America, repositioning it for a new generation of consumers and driving retail expansion. As CEO of Scotch & Soda under Sun Capital, Ari led the company through a period of robust growth and international expansion.

Most recently, as CEO of Ted Baker North America, he spearheaded the post-acquisition transformation under Authentic Brands Group, modernizing the business and advancing digital, retail, and operational capabilities. He also brings early-career experience in luxury fashion at Yves Saint Laurent, where he developed a deep foundation in brand storytelling, product integrity, and aspirational retail.

Kamal M. Bherwani, Board Member, CGS Global Immersive Inc.

Kamal M. Bherwani joins the board of CGS Global Immersive Inc. as a visionary technologist and business leader with nearly four decades of experience driving innovation across AI, digital media, government technology, public health, and private equity. A recognized thought leader in AI, data analytics, and digital transformation, Kamal has spent his career helping organizations harness technology to solve complex, real-world challenges.

As the former CEO of GCOM Software (now Voyatek), Kamal led the company through a period of rapid growth in delivering data-driven solutions to public sector clients. He brings extensive board experience spanning technology, energy, media, government, and nonprofit sectors, including Magine (digital media), Syzygy (clean energy), Evolution Well Services and AMP (energy), HZO (thin film coatings), Queens Community House (community development), and the advisory boards of SambaNova, and previously Dell, IBM, HP, and Symantec. He is also the founder of PreClivity, a nonprofit focused on combating fentanyl-related deaths following the tragic loss of his son.

Steven M. Goldman, Board Member, CGS Global Learning Inc.

Steven M. Goldman, a veteran legal and public policy expert with deep experience across finance, regulatory reform, and board governance, joins the board of CGS Global Learning Inc. A former Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, Steve has helped shape national and international insurance regulatory frameworks and testified before Congress (and the New Jersey Legislature) on issues ranging from health care to risk management. His strategic insight into institutional compliance, cross-border collaboration, and public-private partnerships offers a valuable perspective to global enterprises navigating complex regulatory and workforce environments.

Currently a managing partner at PBM Capital Group and previously a corporate partner at Kramer Levin, Goldman has advised boards on high-stakes M&A, financings, and corporate governance. His civic leadership includes appointments by President Obama and long-time service to institutions such as the Kennedy Center, CUNY's Macaulay Honors College Foundation, and Holy Name Medical Center.

Betzalel Kenigsztein, Board Member, CGS Global Technology Services Inc.

A veteran telecom executive with over 35 years of experience leading complex, multinational operations across Latin America and Europe, Betzalel Kenigsztein joins the board of CGS Global Technology Services Inc. He brings unmatched operational and strategic expertise from his tenure as CEO of Cable & Wireless Panama, SVP/COO at Liberty Latin America, and senior leadership roles at Liberty Global, where he oversaw customer operations, regional service centers, and digital infrastructure across more than 40 countries.

Known for transforming legacy systems, scaling customer service excellence, and leading post-acquisition integrations in dynamic, high-stakes environments, Betzalel offers deep insight into global service delivery, tech infrastructure, and workforce optimization. He has extensive, global board member expertise across Bahamas Telecom Company, Liberty Cablevision Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and Cable and Wireless Panama.

About CGS

For more than 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and that support their most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Media Contact Alan Marcus ...