O-I GLASS VALIDATES EARLY ACHIEVEMENT OF KEY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS, SETS SIGHTS ON PARIS-ALIGNED TARGETS

With newly validated 2024 data, O-I Glass confirms it has achieved two of its most ambitious sustainability goals -- six years ahead of schedule. Originally set for 2030, the company's targets for renewable electricity and greenhouse gas emissions have already been met, underscoring O-I's momentum in sustainable glass manufacturing and its commitment to measurable progress.

O-I surpassed its renewable electricity goal by reaching 51% globally, well above the original 40% target. The company also reduced global Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, exceeding its initial goal of a 25% reduction from the 2017 baseline.

This data-driven progress has paved the way for a bold next chapter. At O-I's Investor Day event in March, O-I announced enhanced sustainability goals for 2030, aligned with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C pathway:



47% reduction in GHG emissions

80% use of renewable electricity

60% average use of cullet (recycled glass)



These elevated targets reflect O-I's continued drive to reduce environmental impact and deliver greater value to customers through sustainable innovation.

"This accomplishment marks a pivotal moment for the company," says Chief Sustainability and Administrative Officer Randy Burns. " For more than 120 years, O-I has been a strategic partner to the biggest brands in the world. Even as O-I focuses on radically reducing costs, we're raising the bar with updated sustainability targets for 2030, with 2019 as the baseline year."

At O-I, sustainability isn't just about what we make -- it's how we make it. Safety is at the core of building a sustainable business. New data confirms O-I's Total Recordable Incident Rate for O-I employees in 2024 was 1.48, a 48% decrease from 2019.

