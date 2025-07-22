O-I GLASS VALIDATES EARLY ACHIEVEMENT OF KEY SUSTAINABILITY GOALS, SETS SIGHTS ON PARIS-ALIGNED TARGETS
O-I surpassed its renewable electricity goal by reaching 51% globally, well above the original 40% target. The company also reduced global Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, exceeding its initial goal of a 25% reduction from the 2017 baseline.
This data-driven progress has paved the way for a bold next chapter. At O-I's Investor Day event in March, O-I announced enhanced sustainability goals for 2030, aligned with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C pathway:
- 47% reduction in GHG emissions
- 80% use of renewable electricity
- 60% average use of cullet (recycled glass)
These elevated targets reflect O-I's continued drive to reduce environmental impact and deliver greater value to customers through sustainable innovation.
"This accomplishment marks a pivotal moment for the company," says Chief Sustainability and Administrative Officer Randy Burns. " For more than 120 years, O-I has been a strategic partner to the biggest brands in the world. Even as O-I focuses on radically reducing costs, we're raising the bar with updated sustainability targets for 2030, with 2019 as the baseline year."
At O-I, sustainability isn't just about what we make -- it's how we make it. Safety is at the core of building a sustainable business. New data confirms O-I's Total Recordable Incident Rate for O-I employees in 2024 was 1.48, a 48% decrease from 2019.
The new performance data is now available on the Sustainability Scorecard on O-I's website: .
ABOUT O-I GLASS
At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn
