Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Altair's AI-Powered Engineering In 100 Use Cases

2025-07-22 07:01:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed as both a reference and roadmap, the eBook empowers organizations to explore proven strategies for digital transformation and AI adoption. With insights on how to use AI to cut costs, accelerate timelines, and innovate faster, the eBook provides practical inspiration for how to start or scale your own AI-powered engineering initiatives.

"AI is no longer optional in product development and engineering; it's essential. Altair has seamlessly integrated AI across our tools and workflows to bring AI capabilities directly to our customers," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "The real-world use cases in this eBook demonstrate how our customers are applying AI to enhance their productivity, solve today's toughest challenges, and improve business outcomes. We're proud to empower companies with accessible tools that help transform data into strategic advantage."

The 100 use cases address a wide range of industries including automotive, heavy equipment, healthcare, energy, aerospace and defense, and more. Each use case illustrates how AI can deliver tangible results, whether it's predicting battery lifespan, optimizing aerodynamic performance, or enabling real-time digital twins.

To explore all 100 AI-powered engineering use cases and download the full eBook, visit .

About Altair
 Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit or href="" rel="nofollow" siemen .

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Bridget Hagan

+1.216.769.2658

[email protected]




Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635,,825

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Altair

MENAFN22072025003732001241ID1109831169

