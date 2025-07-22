Altair's AI-Powered Engineering In 100 Use Cases

"AI is no longer optional in product development and engineering; it's essential. Altair has seamlessly integrated AI across our tools and workflows to bring AI capabilities directly to our customers," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "The real-world use cases in this eBook demonstrate how our customers are applying AI to enhance their productivity, solve today's toughest challenges, and improve business outcomes. We're proud to empower companies with accessible tools that help transform data into strategic advantage."

The 100 use cases address a wide range of industries including automotive, heavy equipment, healthcare, energy, aerospace and defense, and more. Each use case illustrates how AI can deliver tangible results, whether it's predicting battery lifespan, optimizing aerodynamic performance, or enabling real-time digital twins.

To explore all 100 AI-powered engineering use cases and download the full eBook, visit .

