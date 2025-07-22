Bidadoo And Point Of Rental Announce Strategic Partnership To Empower Customers With Integrated Equipment Remarketing Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This integrated solution via bidadoo's new partnership with Point of Rental marks a transformative leap in equipment remarketing-unlocking billions in quality equipment inventory at the click of a button. By seamlessly connecting Point of Rental users to bidadoo's global auction platform, regional rental fleets now gain instant access to the world's largest audience of online equipment buyers, driving unmatched reach, speed, and return on investment.

bidadoo is proud to be a trusted nationwide remarketing partner of Point of Rental-delivering heavy equipment and trucks across the country. Over 85% of the equipment bidadoo sells is shipped out of state, reflecting the strength of bidadoo's national and international buyer base and the power of eBay's auction platform and global reach to connect sellers with the best buyers, no matter where they're located.

Regional rental companies were among bidadoo's very first customers-trusting bidadoo from the beginning to help remarket their fleet more broadly, efficiently and transparently. These early partnerships laid the groundwork for our continued commitment to serving the rental industry with innovative auction solutions and nationwide reach. Many rental companies are also big buyers on the bidadoo marketplace - helping keep their rental fleets optimized with the right equipment.

Executive Statements:

Wayne Harris, CEO of Point of Rental, said: "Our customers are constantly looking for ways to optimize equipment utilization and asset management. By partnering with bidadoo-a trusted leader in online equipment auctions-we're empowering them with the tools they need to efficiently manage and monetize equipment assets without friction. This partnership gives Point of Rental customers the ability to turn inventory and fleet assets into capital with the confidence that comes from working with bidadoo's trusted platform."

Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo, said: "We're excited to join forces with Point of Rental to provide customers with easy access to our auction and remarketing services and extensive buyer network. This partnership aligns with our mission to help equipment owners get the best return on their assets by making sales fast, transparent, and profitable. With our mutual long-standing history in the rental industry, together, we are streamlining the process and giving rental companies an industry-leading solution for fleet management and remarketing."

Loren Carlson, VP of Business Development at bidadoo, added: "We are very excited to partner with Point of Rental and their valued customers to streamline equipment and fleet sales. In just one week, we've seen tremendous interest among customers in the launch of this integrated solution and partnership."

About Point of Rental:

Point of Rental provides award-winning rental management software solutions for rental businesses worldwide. With tools designed to streamline operations, optimize asset usage, and drive business growth, Point of Rental enables companies of all sizes to succeed in the competitive rental market. For more information, visit [ ]( ).

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's millions of active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at .

