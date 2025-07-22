Automotive Lubricants Market Surges Amid Sustainability Drive - Global Demand Set To Soar By 2032

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Growing availability of automotive lubricants through online channels has increased accessibility for consumers and expanded the market reach of manufacturers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global automotive lubricants market generated $77.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $116.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.Key Growth Drivers:- Surging Vehicle Ownership in Asia-Pacific: Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies particularly in Asia-Pacific are significantly boosting vehicle production and ownership, fueling demand for automotive lubricants.- E-commerce Penetration: The growing availability of automotive lubricants through online channels has increased accessibility for consumers and expanded the market reach of manufacturers.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Segment Highlights:-By Base Oil: Mineral Oil Segment Leads the Way:- In 2022, mineral oil-based lubricants accounted for over half of the market share, making it the largest segment by base oil. Although derived from fossil fuels and associated with carbon emissions, innovations such as low-viscosity formulations are helping improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.- However, the synthetic lubricants segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for high-performance and longer-lasting lubricants.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars Dominate:- The passenger vehicle segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to over 50% of the market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance. The rise in car ownership, improved infrastructure, and the convenience offered by personal vehicles continue to drive lubricant consumption in this category.- Meanwhile, the heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032, driven by increased logistics and freight movement.By Application: Engine Oil Takes the Lead:In terms of application, engine oil emerged as the top contributor, generating nearly two-thirds of global market revenue in 2022. The expansion of vehicle fleets in countries like India and China, coupled with advancements in engine technologies and stringent emissions standards, are driving the demand for premium engine oils.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Holds the Lion's Share:The Asia-Pacific region led the global market in 2022, capturing around 40% of the total revenue, and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2032. Key markets like China, India, and Japan are spearheading growth, driven by industrial expansion, rising electricity consumption, and increasing demand for both conventional and electric vehicles.Key Market Players:- Royal Dutch Shell PLC- FUCHS- BP P.L.C.- TotalEnergies- Indian Oil Corporation Limited- Chevron Corporation- Valvoline Inc.- PetroChina Company Limited- Exxon Mobil CorporationThese industry leaders are leveraging strategies such as product innovation, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving consumer demands.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

