TC Engine And SCANOSS Partner To Strengthen Trade Compliance With Integrated Open Source Risk Intelligence

TC Engine and SCANOSS - Compliance4Code

Collaboration expands TC Engine's compliance data AI Mass Classification Pipeline through SCANOSS's software composition analysis data.

- Dave Harris, TC EngineFORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCANOSS , a global leader in open source risk intelligence, has announced a strategic technology partnership with TC Engine , a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based trade compliance software company. Through this integration, TC Engine enhances its AI Mass Classification Compliance platform by embedding SCANOSS's advanced open source software intelligence, giving customers deeper visibility into the open source components in their software and the risks they may pose. Now in addition to supporting AI classification for trade control, intellectual property, privacy and defense information for standard office, engineering and manufacturing file-types, software source-code has now been added to embed compliance attribution through TC Engine's industry-first, compliance AI Mass Classification Pipeline.This collaboration brings SCANOSS's granular software intelligence data into TC Engine's compliance workflows, helping organizations better manage legal and regulatory obligations related to global software development. The enriched compliance solution combines SCANOSS's automated insights into license obligations, cryptographic implementations, potential security vulnerabilities, and the geographic provenance of code-an increasingly important factor in global supply chain risk assessments -with TC Engine data classification platform for Zero Trust."TC Engine understands the real-world challenges of trade compliance, by integrating our open source intelligence into their platform, we're helping teams spot risks earlier and deal with them before they become issues. It's a practical step forward." said Alan Facey, CEO of SCANOSS.“The strategic technology partnership with SCANOSS enables TC Engine to seamlessly extend our data classification pipeline to source code and SBOMs. This integration brings unprecedented precision at a critical time-software development is global, open source is ubiquitous, and regulators are rapidly advancing more prescriptive and aggressive SBOM requirements. Together, we deliver the fine-grained software classification necessary to ensure both security and compliance at scale.” - Dave Harris TC EngineTC Engine strengthens its trade compliance platform with advanced OSS risk visibility-delivering insights critical to export controls, sanctions compliance, and software due diligence. Now enhanced with SCANOSS's global OSS database-the world's most comprehensive repository-TC Engine delivers real-time scanning and continuous monitoring that turns complex risk data into clear, actionable insights for legal, compliance, security professionals, and more.This strategic integration arrives as regulatory frameworks around software origin, cryptography, and licensing become increasingly stringent. The TC Engine-SCANOSS solution doesn't just meet today's compliance challenges-it anticipates tomorrow's requirements, embedding open source intelligence into the compliance infrastructure that organizations will depend on as standards continue to evolve.About SCANOSSSCANOSS delivers comprehensive open source risk intelligence solutions that help organizations understand, manage, and secure their software supply chains. Its platform provides visibility into code composition, licensing obligations, security vulnerabilities, and compliance risks across millions of open source projects. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, SCANOSS supports clients across industries worldwide.About TC EngineTC Engine is a technology company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, offering enterprise software solutions and digital transformation services. The company offers custom development, systems integration, and consulting services to clients across the United States, with a focus on regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.David HarrisOrchestration ChannelTC Engine(253) 495-7974

