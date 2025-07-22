Modified Starch Market Set For Explosive Growth Driven By Innovation, Sustainability & Global Demand 2032

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From food and pharmaceuticals to textiles and paper-making, modified starch finds broad application due to its functional versatility improving texture

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global modified starch market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by rising demand from the food & beverage sector, evolving consumer preferences, increased urbanization, and higher disposable incomes.According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled“Modified Starch Market By Raw Material, Type, Function, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”, the market was valued at $9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers:- Rising clean label demand: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural, minimally processed food products. Modified starches serve as effective, natural alternatives to synthetic additives.- Diverse industrial applications: From food and pharmaceuticals to textiles and paper-making, modified starch finds broad application due to its functional versatility improving texture, stability, viscosity, and more.- Technological innovation: Continuous R&D and new product development have enabled companies to tailor modified starch for specific applications and consumer preferences.Market Segmentation Highlights:-By Raw Material:- Maize held the largest share in 2022 (≈50%) and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% through 2032 due to its high starch content and wide availability.By Type:- Pre-gelatinized starch dominated in 2022 with over one-fourth of market revenue, thanks to its instant solubility in water.- Resistant starch is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3%, driven by its health benefits and fiber-like properties.By Function:- Thickeners led the market in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue.- Stabilizers are forecast to grow the fastest at 5.2% CAGR, fueled by increasing demand for natural formulation solutions.By Application:- Food & beverages accounted for nearly 60% of the market in 2022, driven by clean-label trends and processed food consumption.- Pharmaceuticals will be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3%, as modified starch finds increasing use in drug delivery systems and formulations.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2022, accounting for more than 37% of total revenue. It is projected to maintain dominance with the highest CAGR of 5.3%, supported by population growth, rising incomes, and rapid urbanization.Key Players in the Industry- ADM- Cargill, Incorporated- Ingredion Incorporated- Tate & Lyle PLC- Roquette Frères- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG- AVEBE U.A.- EMSLAND Group GmbH & Co. KG- Royal Ingredients Group- TereosThese companies are investing in innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

