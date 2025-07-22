Karnataka Small Traders Announce Statewide Strike Over UPI Tax Notices

Bengaluru: Small businesses across Karnataka have announced a two-day statewide strike beginning July 23, demanding the withdrawal of tax notices issued for exceeding UPI transaction limits. The Karnataka State Workers' Council has further warned of a large-scale protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 25 if their demands are not met by Tuesday evening.

Milk and Bakery Sales to Be Halted

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Council President Ravish Shetty Baindooru stated that all small traders and shop owners will participate in the strike on July 23 and 24. As part of the protest, vendors will wear black badges and stop selling milk, tea, coffee, and bakery products.

Traders Slam Tax Notices on UPI Transactions

Baindooru criticised both the state and central governments for the tax notices issued by the Commercial Tax Department, stating:

“Small traders, who are responsible for the success of digital transactions, are being exploited. Notices have been issued despite clear rules that exempt fruit, vegetable, and flower vendors from taxation. If the BJP in Karnataka truly respects small businesses, it should urge the central government to revoke these taxes. The Centre is following policies that work against small traders.”

Auto Drivers Join the Protest

Gandasi Sadananda Swami, President of the Auto Drivers' Association, expressed solidarity with the protesting traders. He voiced concern that auto drivers, who increasingly receive fares via digital payments, might also face similar tax scrutiny in the future.

“We stand with the small traders in this protest,” he added