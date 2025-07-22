SC Seeks Centre, States' Views On Bill Assent Timeline

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and all States on a Presidential reference whether timelines could be imposed for dealing with bills passed by assembly.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai sought the responses of the Centre and the States by next Tuesday, observing the issue concerns not only one state but the entire country.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar said it will fix the schedule for hearing on July 29 and plans to start the hearing by mid-August.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised her powers under Article 143(1) and posed 14 crucial questions to the Supreme Court over its April 8 verdict that fixed timelines for governors and the President to act on bills passed by state assemblies.

Article 143 (1) of the Constitution deals with the power of President to consult the Supreme Court“if at any time it appears to the President that a question of law or fact has arisen, or is likely to arise, which is of such a nature and of such public importance that it is expedient to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court upon it, he may refer the question to that Court for consideration and the Court may, after such hearing as it thinks fit, report to the President its opinion thereon”.

The April 8 verdict, which was passed in a matter over the powers of the governor in dealing with bills questioned by the Tamil Nadu government, for the first time prescribed that the President should decide on the bills reserved for her consideration by the governor within three months from the date on which such reference is received.

In a five-page reference, President Murmu posed questions to the Supreme Court and sought to know its opinion on the powers of governors and the President under Articles 200 and 201 in dealing with bills passed by the state legislature.