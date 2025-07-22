Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TALKE Announces Strategic Partnerships To Enhance Project Management In Saudi Arabia


2025-07-22 05:09:54
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 22 July 2025 – TALKE, a leading international logistics and project management consultancy, has announced a series of strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia to enhance its project management capabilities and deliver comprehensive logistic services to clients across the industrial sector.

These partnerships are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient, scalable, and customized project execution in Saudi Arabia, particularly within the chemicals and petrochemicals industries. By aligning with specialized local and international partners, TALKE aims to streamline planning, execution, and delivery while ensuring compliance with local regulations and global quality standards.

“As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in industrial development under Vision 2030, the demand for experienced project management teams and logistics experts has never been higher,” said a TALKE spokesperson.“Our strategic alliances enable us to offer seamless project coordination, mitigate risks, and improve overall supply chain efficiency.”

Through these collaborations, TALKE reinforces its commitment to supporting clients with end-to-end project management in Saudi Arabia-from conceptual planning to successful implementation. These joint efforts will also improve the integration of technology-driven solutions, safety protocols, and sustainability in every phase of project execution.

For more information on TALKE's project management and logistics services in Saudi Arabia, visit:

Company :-TALKE Engineering Solutions and Projects

User :- Talke Engineering

Email :...

Url :-


MENAFN22072025003198003206ID1109830733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search