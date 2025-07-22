403
TALKE Announces Strategic Partnerships To Enhance Project Management In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 22 July 2025 – TALKE, a leading international logistics and project management consultancy, has announced a series of strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia to enhance its project management capabilities and deliver comprehensive logistic services to clients across the industrial sector.
These partnerships are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient, scalable, and customized project execution in Saudi Arabia, particularly within the chemicals and petrochemicals industries. By aligning with specialized local and international partners, TALKE aims to streamline planning, execution, and delivery while ensuring compliance with local regulations and global quality standards.
“As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in industrial development under Vision 2030, the demand for experienced project management teams and logistics experts has never been higher,” said a TALKE spokesperson.“Our strategic alliances enable us to offer seamless project coordination, mitigate risks, and improve overall supply chain efficiency.”
Through these collaborations, TALKE reinforces its commitment to supporting clients with end-to-end project management in Saudi Arabia-from conceptual planning to successful implementation. These joint efforts will also improve the integration of technology-driven solutions, safety protocols, and sustainability in every phase of project execution.
