Energy Industry Procurement Leaders To Convene In St. Louis For Roundtable On BABA Compliance

MEA's 2025 Planning, Sourcing & Procurement Roundtable brings together energy utility pros to tackle supply chain, compliance, and workforce challenges.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Supply chain disruption, BABA compliance, and procurement innovation will take center stage when energy industry professionals gather at the MEA Planning, Sourcing & Procurement Roundtable on September 17–18, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. The two-day event, hosted by MEA Energy Association, brings together utility leaders and professionals across procurement, warehousing, materials management, and sourcing for timely discussion, strategy development, and peer collaboration.This year's roundtable is more than a meeting of the minds-it's a practical think tank for facing the evolving landscape of utility procurement. Attendees will dig into current challenges and share solutions that align with new federal mandates and industry best practices.“This roundtable is a chance for utility professionals to hit pause on the day-to-day and have real conversations with people who get it,” said Stacey Bonine, MEA's Vice President of Program Services.“It's all about sharing ideas, learning from each other, and figuring out better ways to tackle supply chain challenges together.”Spotlight on BABA Compliance and Federal MandatesA centerpiece of the agenda is a session dedicated to understanding and implementing Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements. Passed as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, BABA mandates that federally funded infrastructure projects source U.S.-produced iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials. For utility companies receiving federal funding, compliance is not optional-it's imperative.The roundtable will unpack what BABA means in practical terms for procurement and sourcing teams, offering tools and peer guidance on how to meet documentation, verification, and domestic content thresholds while maintaining competitive timelines and budgets.Topics Shaping the 2025 AgendaIn addition to BABA, the roundtable will feature expert-led discussions and peer exchanges on:.Leveraging artificial intelligence in procurement.Managing supply chain disruptions and building resilience.Pushing toward material standardization.Understanding contract strategy and automation trends.Navigating tariffs, global volatility, and trade shiftsParticipants will also explore benchmarking tools, risk mitigation frameworks, and sourcing strategies that bridge both domestic and global realities.The Planning, Sourcing, and Procurement Roundtable is open to MEA members and professionals working in energy sector procurement and materials management. Learn more and register at MEAenergy/procurement .About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

