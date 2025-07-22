403
Over 280 NASA Employees Oppose Trump’s Budget, Workforce Cuts
(MENAFN) More than 280 current and former NASA personnel delivered a formal open letter Monday to acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy, sharply opposing the Trump administration’s proposed budget reductions, workforce downsizing, and policy shifts.
Dubbed "The Voyager Declaration," the letter cautioned that "rapid and wasteful changes" enacted over the last six months "have or threaten to waste public resources, compromise human safety, weaken national security, and undermine the core NASA mission."
Sean Duffy, who also serves as the U.S. secretary of transportation since January, was appointed by President Donald Trump on July 9 to temporarily lead NASA.
The letter labeled the budget cuts as "arbitrary," highlighting that thousands of NASA civil servants have already been laid off, resigned, or taken early retirement, resulting in the loss of specialized knowledge vital to NASA’s operations.
The signatories expressed deep concern over slashing NASA’s science and aeronautics research funding, retiring active spacecraft prematurely, and pulling back from key international partnerships.
"We urge you not to implement the harmful cuts proposed by this administration, as they are not in the best interest of NASA," the letter emphasized.
Similar objections have surfaced recently from employees at other federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency, criticizing Trump administration policies affecting their organizations.
Marking International Moon Day and U.S. National Space Exploration Day on July 20, NASA employees from the Goddard Engineers, Scientists and Technicians Association staged protests in Washington, D.C., opposing the proposed science program and staffing cuts outlined in the White House’s 2026 budget plan, according to media reports.
