Irobot Launches Roomba® Max 705 Combo Robot + Autowashtm Dock The Company's Most Advanced 2-In-1 Cleaning System

As the newest and most advanced 2-in-1 vacuum and mop within iRobot's recently introduced suite of new Roomba robots, the Roomba Max 705 Combo conquers everyday messes - every day.

At the heart of the Roomba Max 705 Combo is the all-new PowerSpinTM Roller Mop with PerfectEdge®, iRobot's most advanced mopping system available to date. Continuously washed during use, the mop extends to get deep into corners, while a first-of-its kind protective mop cover automatically activates to prevent wet carpet messes. Integrated ClearViewTM Pro LiDAR and PrecisionVisionTM AI technology expertly maps homes in 3D, immediately recognizes toys, cords, pet waste, and intelligently navigates around them.

Paired with the iRobot's iconic AutoWash Dock, which offers up to 75 days of self-emptying, heated mop washing and drying, self-cleaning, and auto-refilling, the device delivers a truly hands-free cleaning experience. It also features 175x more suction power*, anti-tangle Dual Rubber Brushes, and Dual Edge-Sweeping Brushes to power through everyday messes.

Through the Roomba Home App or a voice assistant**, customers can schedule cleaning missions, set no-go zones, or clean by room, object, or floor type. Whether tidying up after dinner or prepping to host a party, the Roomba Max 705 Combo adjusts to every consumer's needs without them ever needing to lift a finger.

Pricing & Availability

The Roomba Max 705 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock is available for pre-sale in Europe (€1099) on iRobot., followed by North America and Japan later in the year.

Additional press materials are available at .

*In spot clean mode with full battery compared to Roomba® 600 series robots.

**Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon or its affiliates. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

