Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Italy cancels star Russian conductor’s concert

Italy cancels star Russian conductor’s concert


2025-07-22 03:43:54
(MENAFN) A concert in Italy featuring famed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was canceled following pressure from Brussels and Ukraine supporters, according to ANSA news agency and event organizers. Gergiev was scheduled to perform on July 27 at the Un’Estate da RE festival in Caserta with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Salerno. The management of the Royal Palace of Caserta announced the cancellation on Monday without giving an official reason, though it came after backlash from EU officials, Ukrainian groups, and Kiev supporters.

Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli praised the decision, describing it as a demonstration of “common sense and moral responsibility” to uphold the values of the free world. Gergiev has faced ongoing criticism for not condemning Russia’s military actions against Ukraine, leading to his dismissal from the Munich Philharmonic and bans on his performances in the West since 2022.

Last month, European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno urged that Gergiev be replaced at the event, echoing calls from Ukraine supporters across Europe. Reports also indicated plans for protests by Ukrainians and Russian opposition groups during the scheduled performance.

However, some officials, including Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, defended hosting Gergiev, arguing that culture should be separate from politics. De Luca condemned efforts to silence artists, emphasizing that such actions hinder peace efforts rather than help. He stated on Facebook that discriminating against artists is counterproductive and that dialogue is best fostered by bringing people together, not erecting barriers.

Gergiev has not yet responded to the cancellation. He is one of many Russian artists whose Western performances have been canceled amid the Ukraine conflict, with Moscow denouncing these bans as acts of Russophobic censorship.

MENAFN22072025000045015687ID1109830223

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search