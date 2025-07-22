403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy cancels star Russian conductor’s concert
(MENAFN) A concert in Italy featuring famed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was canceled following pressure from Brussels and Ukraine supporters, according to ANSA news agency and event organizers. Gergiev was scheduled to perform on July 27 at the Un’Estate da RE festival in Caserta with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Salerno. The management of the Royal Palace of Caserta announced the cancellation on Monday without giving an official reason, though it came after backlash from EU officials, Ukrainian groups, and Kiev supporters.
Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli praised the decision, describing it as a demonstration of “common sense and moral responsibility” to uphold the values of the free world. Gergiev has faced ongoing criticism for not condemning Russia’s military actions against Ukraine, leading to his dismissal from the Munich Philharmonic and bans on his performances in the West since 2022.
Last month, European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno urged that Gergiev be replaced at the event, echoing calls from Ukraine supporters across Europe. Reports also indicated plans for protests by Ukrainians and Russian opposition groups during the scheduled performance.
However, some officials, including Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, defended hosting Gergiev, arguing that culture should be separate from politics. De Luca condemned efforts to silence artists, emphasizing that such actions hinder peace efforts rather than help. He stated on Facebook that discriminating against artists is counterproductive and that dialogue is best fostered by bringing people together, not erecting barriers.
Gergiev has not yet responded to the cancellation. He is one of many Russian artists whose Western performances have been canceled amid the Ukraine conflict, with Moscow denouncing these bans as acts of Russophobic censorship.
Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli praised the decision, describing it as a demonstration of “common sense and moral responsibility” to uphold the values of the free world. Gergiev has faced ongoing criticism for not condemning Russia’s military actions against Ukraine, leading to his dismissal from the Munich Philharmonic and bans on his performances in the West since 2022.
Last month, European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno urged that Gergiev be replaced at the event, echoing calls from Ukraine supporters across Europe. Reports also indicated plans for protests by Ukrainians and Russian opposition groups during the scheduled performance.
However, some officials, including Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, defended hosting Gergiev, arguing that culture should be separate from politics. De Luca condemned efforts to silence artists, emphasizing that such actions hinder peace efforts rather than help. He stated on Facebook that discriminating against artists is counterproductive and that dialogue is best fostered by bringing people together, not erecting barriers.
Gergiev has not yet responded to the cancellation. He is one of many Russian artists whose Western performances have been canceled amid the Ukraine conflict, with Moscow denouncing these bans as acts of Russophobic censorship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment