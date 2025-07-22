Grameen Distribution Launches New Feature Phone G88

Grameen Distribution's New Phone GDL G88

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grameen Distribution Limited (GDL) has introduced its latest feature phone in Bangladesh , the G88, to the Bangladeshi market. If you're looking for a reliable feature phone at an affordable price, the GDL G88 could be the perfect choice.Available at just Tk. 1,490, the G88 offers essential features including a large battery and wireless FM radio.With a 2.8-inch big display, a powerful 2950 mAh lithium-ion battery, and a large torchlight, this phone is especially suited for rural and remote areas.Powered by the MTK6261D chipset, the phone includes 32MB RAM and 32MB ROM-ideal for calling, messaging, and basic usage.A 0.08MP rear camera is included, and users can enjoy wireless FM radio without headphones.The G88 is available in four attractive colors: black, blue, green, and light green.You can find it in over 14,000 retail outlets nationwide. GDL also offers 36 service centers across the country, providing a 7-day replacement guarantee and 1-year service warranty.👉 Check specifications and order now at:Grameen Distribution Official WebsiteFor Info, Grameen Distribution Limited is a local mobile manufacturing company in Bangladesh that began its journey in 2009. It is a social business-oriented company with the mission of making digital devices accessible and affordable for everyone-from urban centers to rural communities-so that all can benefit from digital transformation.In 2019, GDL became the first in Bangladesh to launch Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) mobile manufacturing facilities, playing a significant role in national production, job creation, and skill development. The manufacturing unit currently employs over 900 workers. Additionally, the company has a network of more than 600 authorized dealers, over 14,000 retail outlets, 28 collection points and 36 service centers across the country.

