Life Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration With Singhealth Duke-NUS Regenerative Medicine Institute Of Singapore (REMEDIS) To Expand Pipeline Of Cellular Rejuvenation Therapies

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SingHealth Duke-NUS Regenerative Medicine Institute of Singapore (“REMEDIS”), a joint research institute under the auspices of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre, to continue to build out its therapeutic portfolio. The REMEDIS collaboration will enhance Life Bio's growing R&D efforts to advance its cellular rejuvenation technology across age-related diseases by targeting multiple organ systems and will also continue to accelerate scientific capabilities in Singapore.

“Singapore is emerging as a global leader in healthy aging with its renowned scientific talent and facilities. Our collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing transformative therapies that target the fundamental causes of aging,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Life Bio.“By combining REMEDIS's biological and translational expertise with our Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming Platform, we have a powerful opportunity to accelerate development of novel therapeutics to reverse and prevent a wide range of age-related diseases. This partnership marks the first milestone in Life Bio's strategy to align with leading research centers in longevity science across the globe.”

David Sinclair, PhD, AO, Professor in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and co-founder of Life Bio, added,“This collaboration reflects our belief that aging is a universal process that can be treated, which offers opportunities for interventions that may help address multiple age-related diseases. By partnering with REMEDIS, we will build on our scientific progress, such as tissue and organ rejuvenation in laboratory settings. Together, we're working to responsibly advance therapies designed to prevent or lessen the impact of age-related decline and contribute to longer, healthier lives.”

Professor William Hwang, Co-Director of REMEDIS, added, "By combining REMEDIS's extensive clinical expertise with Life Biosciences' cutting-edge platform, we hope to accelerate innovations in regenerative medicine. Our collaboration aims to pioneer targeted treatments for age-related diseases and chronic conditions, opening new possibilities for transformative patient care."

About REMEDIS: Restoring Function, Embracing Life

The Singhealth Duke-NUS Regenerative Medicine Institute of Singapore (REMEDIS) was established in May 2021 to explore the potential of regenerating diseased cells, tissue, and even organs to tackle age-related diseases and chronic conditions.

Established and led by the clinical and research expertise of Professor William Hwang (Co-director and Clinical Lead) and Professor Yibin Wang (Co-director and Scientific Lead), REMEDIS will focus efforts on 7 disease areas: 1) musculoskeletal diseases, 2) bone marrow diseases, 3) blood disorders 4) cardiovascular diseases, 5) Acute and Chronic Wound Healing, 6) Neurosensory diseases and 7) Retinal and corneal eye diseases.

A scientific breakthrough with REMEDIS has been the development of laminin-based technologies that have successfully expanded clinically relevant cells of the heart, eye, and skin. These technologies have led to the formation of a groundbreaking biotechnology company and are being translated into clinical applications to treat ischemic heart disease, blindness, and major skin burns. REMEDIS researchers are also working to treat various diseases like osteoarthritis using autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for cartilage repair, muscle wasting with treatments for sarcopenia, and blood cancers with expanded blood stem cells and immune cells.

In collaboration with multidisciplinary research hubs and local clinical groups, the mission of REMEDIS is to Restore Function to patients, so that patients can better Embrace Life by reducing the burden of age-related and chronic disease.

About SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre

The SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre (AMC) draws on the collective strengths of SingHealth and Duke-NUS Medical School to provide our patients and community with the best outcomes and experience.

By leveraging the synergies in clinical care, research and education created through our Academic Clinical Programmes, Disease Centres and Joint Institutes, the SingHealth Duke-NUS AMC fosters the exchange of scientific knowledge and clinical perspectives to accelerate innovation and new discoveries, advance the practice of medicine as well as nurture the next generation of healthcare professionals.

SingHealth delivers comprehensive, multi-disciplinary and integrated care across a network of acute hospitals, national specialty centres, polyclinics and community hospitals. Offering over 40 clinical specialties, SingHealth is Singapore's largest public healthcare cluster.

Duke-NUS, Singapore's flagship graduate-entry medical school, nurtures 'Clinician Plus' graduates to become leaders in the global healthcare and biomedical ecosystem, while scientists from its five Signature Research Programmes and 10 Centres transform medicine and improve lives in Asia and beyond.

About Life Biosciences

Life Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging. The company's proprietary Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming platform utilizes three transcription factors-Oct4, Sox2, and Klf4-to restore older and damaged cells to a younger state. This innovative approach targets a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, thereby offering the potential to address a wide range of serious age-related diseases. Life Bio's lead program, ER-100, is being developed for optic neuropathies, including glaucoma and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with plans to enter the clinic in the first quarter of 2026 for both indications. Beyond ER-100, the company is strategically broadening its therapeutic pipeline to address additional age-related diseases, underscoring the platform's versatility and transformative potential. For more information, visit or follow Life Bio on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn .

