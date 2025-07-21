Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Earns Buy Rating, $8 Price Target From Litchfield Hills



Safe Pro's AI-based software, field-tested in Ukraine for over two years, plays a key role in drone-enabled landmine detection.

The company's revenue has grown 140% over the past twelve months, Litchfield Hills Research noted. Safe Pro is actively pursuing funding opportunities tied to the U.S. One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and has filed patent applications across 47 international jurisdictions for its AI threat detection technology.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) , an emerging provider of AI-powered security and threat detection solutions, has received a Buy rating from Litchfield Hills Research upon coverage initiation on July 17, with the firm setting an $8.00 price target. Shares closed at $3.06 ahead of the announcement, implying a potential upside of more than 160% based on the rating ( ).

The Florida-based company has focused its technology on defense, homeland security, and humanitarian applications. Its SpotlightAI(TM) platform processes drone-captured imagery to detect small, often deadly, objects, including landmines and unexploded ordnance. According to Litchfield Hills, this AI...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN