A New Era For Ripple XRP: PBK Miner Launches Zero-Hardware XRP Cloud Mining, Offering A New Way To Make Money

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experience the next generation of crypto mining with AI-powered XRP cloud mining - earn daily rewards for XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, and more with no setup required.

Sydney,Australia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ripple's XRP ecosystem flourishes around the world, PBKMiner is proud to introduce a breakthrough in cryptocurrency mining: XRP-specific cloud mining contracts. These short-term, flexible contracts are now available on desktop and mobile platforms, allowing users to mine XRP remotely and receive daily XRP rewards - no mining hardware, technical expertise, or experience required. This is the first time that retail users can seamlessly participate in the XRP economy through an integrated and easy-to-use platform.





XRP Cloud Mining Now Available - Easy, Smart, and Profitable

XRP has long been recognized for its role in cross-border payments and institutional financing, and now PBKMiner's latest innovation - user-friendly cloud mining, takes XRP to the next level.

Users can mine XRP directly or take advantage of PBKMiner's intelligent AI engine, which automatically transfers mining power to the highest-yielding assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, and more. Earnings will be paid daily in the cryptocurrency of your choice, providing a reliable source of income regardless of market fluctuations.

Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, the PBKMiner platform allows you to earn continuous cryptocurrency income anytime, anywhere.

Why does PBKMiner's XRP mining stand out?

- Available to Everyone : No technical skills, no hardware, no complications - just click to earn.

- XRP Native : Handle XRP from deposits to withdrawals in one ecosystem.

- Smart, Stable Returns : AI Mining Strategies Deliver Stable Yields Across Assets.

- Built-in Flexibility : Choose to mine XRP or diversify into other top cryptocurrencies - all from one contract.

- Global Instant Access : Start mining securely from anywhere in the world via your browser or app.

Start earning income in just three easy steps :

1. Register – Create an account and receive a $10 welcome bonus .

2. Choose a plan – Select a short-term or long-term contract (1-55 days available).

3. Start earning – Track your daily rewards and withdraw them in your preferred token.





Main features of PBKMiner ' s XRP cloud mining contract

- Full XRP Ecosystem Integration : Deposit, mine, and withdraw XRP seamlessly on the platform.

- Multi-currency mining support : Earn XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC, BCH, and more.

- AI Revenue Optimization : Proprietary algorithms optimize mining allocations for peak profitability.

- 100% Remote Access : No hardware required - fully accessible via the PBKMiner app or browser.

- Capital Protection : All contracts return full principal at expiration, minimizing risk while maximizing potential.

Flexible mining contracts to meet various budget needs

PBKMiner offers a variety of XRP-based cloud mining contracts designed for flexibility, predictable income, and effective risk management:

$10 contract - 1 day - earn $0.6

$100 contract - 2 days - earn $3.5 per day

$500 contract - 5 days - earn $6.5 per day

$5,000 contract - 30 days - earn $77.50 per day

$30,000 contract - 50 days - earn $525.00 per day

Whether you are investing for the first time or building a long-term portfolio, PBKMiner offers transparent, low-risk contracts that bring a steady daily XRP income.

Click here to explore all XRP contracts .

About PBKMiner

Founded in 2019, it represents a new generation of AI-driven cloud mining technology, with data, performance, and trust as the pillars. The platform supports cloud mining of XRP, BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and SOL. It has helped millions of users around the world earn passive crypto income through secure, AI-driven cloud mining. With the launch of XRP mining, the platform now combines retail-level accessibility with institutional-grade technology. Users can choose to mine XRP directly, or invest in the best performing digital assets - all in a secure, fully remote environment.

A PBKMiner spokesperson said:

“XRP has always been fast, efficient, and scalable. Now, it can also be mined securely, remotely, and profitably. We have removed all barriers so that anyone can participate in the future of XRP.”

The market may go up and down, but your mining income can remain stable. Especially suitable for investors who seek sustainable long-term returns rather than speculative gains.

For full details and participation options please visit:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Alison Evans Marketing Manager ...