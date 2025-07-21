Vinland Lithium Issues Options
About Vinland Lithium Inc.
Vinalnd Lithium Inc. is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIN. Vinalnd holds a 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland and is seeking additional opportunities in the lithium-cesium-tantalum space.
Vinland is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project which covers 60 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geochemical and geophysical targets present.
