Vinland Lithium Issues Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VIN) ("Vinland" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 725,000 stock options ("Options") to Officers, Directors, and Consultants of the Company. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.48 and expire 5 years from the date of issuance.

About Vinland Lithium Inc.

Vinalnd Lithium Inc. is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIN. Vinalnd holds a 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland and is seeking additional opportunities in the lithium-cesium-tantalum space.

Vinland is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project which covers 60 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geochemical and geophysical targets present.

