Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFESD, EBRD Sign Partnership To Support Entrepreneurship In Egypt


2025-07-21 03:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 21 (KUNA) -- The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) signed on Monday a partnership agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction (EBRD) aimed at supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and business sustainability in Egypt.
The AFESD stated in a statement to KUNA that this partnership is an important step to enhance capabilities of small and medium-sized enterprises by providing tailored consultancy through seminars, workshops, and training sessions.
The partnership focuses particularly on supporting projects led by women and the youth with the aim of enabling them to grow and sustain.
Chairman of the Arab Fund Badr Al-Saad said that "small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Egyptian economy as they contribute to creating job opportunities, and represent 90 percent of economic activity in the country."
He noted that the partnership with the EBRD will provide necessary resources to enable these companies to expand and grow, which aligns with the Arab Fund's strategy of maximizing developmental impact through jobs, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
The AFESD is a regional financial institution based in Kuwait, established in 1968 to support economic and social development in Arab countries.
The fund provides financing for projects through loans, grants, and technical assistance in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, water, sanitation, and public services, which enhances sustainable development and regional cooperation in the Arab world. (end)
