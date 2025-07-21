Heat Pump Industry On The Rise: Global Market To Expand Significantly By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$88.4 billion
|Market size forecast
|$134.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Type, Rating Capacity, End User
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iraq, Iran, Oman
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- China led global heat pump production in 2024 , contributing nearly 40% of the total output. The U.S. and EU followed, while China also emerged as the primary exporter of heat pumps to Europe.
- In 2023, Europe received 60% of China's air-source heat pump exports , highlighting the region's growing reliance on China-based manufacturing for clean heating solutions.
- The U.K. stood out in Europe in 2023 , recording an increase of 38,000 heat pump units sold. Despite this growth, overall adoption remains modest due to the high upfront costs of heat pumps.
- China's residential heat pump market is slowing , largely due to a downturn in the real estate sector, which has dampened demand for new installations.
- Australia took a bold step in 2024 , banning new gas connections in residential and other sectors to accelerate its decarbonization efforts and promote the adoption of heat pumps.
- Europe has doubled its building renovation targets , aiming to retrofit 2% of older buildings and 3% of central government buildings annually-an ambitious move to boost energy efficiency.
- Heat pumps could significantly cut carbon emissions , with projections estimating reductions of 58 million tons of CO2 by 2030, 147 million tons by 2040, and 251 million tons by 2050.
Emerging startups
- Aira Group Quilt DREM
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for heat pumps was valued at $88.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $134.8 billion by the end of 2030, a 7.7% CAGR for the forecast period.
- Market drivers include the electrification of end-use industries; the rise of smart automation, such as connected buildings; integration with renewable energy sources; and cost reduction in renewable energy generation.
- The market is segmented by type, end user, and rating capacity. Types include air-to-air, air-to-water, ground/geothermal source, water source, and others. End users include industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. Rated capacities include up to 10 kW, 10-20 kW, 20-30 kW, and above 30 kW.
- The air-to-air segment will dominate the market through 2030.
- The up to 10 kW segment will dominate the market through 2030.
- The residential segment will dominate the market through 2030.
- The market is segmented into five regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. APAC holds the largest market share due to its significant heat pump production and consumption potential, especially in China. The region also has an abundance of raw materials, such as steel, which supports the region's heat pump production capabilities.
Market leaders include:
- BOSCH THERMOTECHNIK GMBH CARRIER DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD. DENSO CORP. FUJITSU GENERAL JOHNSON CONTROLS LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. LG ELECTRONICS MIDEA GROUP MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORP. SAMSUNG THERMAX LTD. TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC. VIESSMANN GROUP
Related reports:
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning: Global Markets : This report offers a detailed review of the global HVAC market, segmented by product type (heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment), installation type, application, and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). It covers key players, their products, revenues, and patent activity, along with insights into ESG factors, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape. The study also assesses the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global and regional markets, with market values and growth rates provided in millions of dollars.
