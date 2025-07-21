Heat Pump Industry On The Rise: Global Market To Expand Significantly By 2030

Boston, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Heat Pumps: Global Markets to 2030, ” the market is expected to increase from $93.2 billion in 2025 to $134.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 through 2030.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global heat pump market, segmented by type, capacity, end user, and region, with data in both value and volume. It examines the leading companies, their market shares, and the impact of emerging technologies and trends. The report also explores economic drivers, regulatory policies, and ESG factors influencing the market. It includes SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses and discusses the technical and commercial aspects of heat pump installations across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

This report is particularly relevant now because heat pumps offer a cleaner, more energy-efficient alternative to traditional heating and cooling systems, helping reduce emissions in industries that are hard to decarbonize. While advanced technologies like natural refrigerants, dual-fuel, and industrial heat pumps show promise, more research is needed to overcome challenges to their large-scale use. These technologies alone won't solve climate change, but they are key tools in efforts to limit global warming to 2°C or less by the end of the century.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Electrifying Industry: Industries are switching from fossil fuels to electricity to cut emissions. Heat pumps are key to this shift because they are energy-efficient and work well with clean electricity.

Using Renewable Energy: Heat pumps pair well with solar and wind power. They help store and use renewable energy efficiently, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Smart Buildings: Modern buildings use smart systems to manage energy. Heat pumps fit right in, working with sensors and automation to save energy and improve comfort.

More Affordable Green Power: As the cost of solar and wind energy comes down, running heat pumps becomes more affordable. This makes them a smart choice for both homes and businesses.

Report Synopsis