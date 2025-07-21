INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of July 28, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Urogen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Class Action Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm
If you purchased shares of UroGen between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025 , and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.
The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 28, 2025.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.
CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
...
