India's Green Hydrogen Economy Set To Attract Rs 10 Lakh Crore Investment By 2030
The country's National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) aims to produce 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen and establish 20 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity by the end of this decade.
At the heart of this transition is the Rs 17,000 crore SIGHT (Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition) Programme.
So far, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has awarded 8.58 lakh MTPA of green hydrogen production and 2.3 GW of electrolyser manufacturing under this initiative.
The government also targets a Rs 1 lakh crore reduction in fossil fuel imports and a 50 million metric tonne cut in greenhouse gas emissions.
Green hydrogen is expected to become crucial in decarbonising industries like fertilisers, refining, and steel. Demand from refining and steel alone is projected to reach 4.5 MTPA by 2030, with green hydrogen potentially replacing up to 80 per cent of fossil fuel use in these sectors.
Current prices range from USD 3.8/kg to USD 5.8/kg but are projected to drop to USD 0.8/kg–USD 3.3/kg by 2030 due to falling renewable energy costs and improved efficiencies.
To support growth, the government has introduced production-linked incentives: Rs 5,258 crore for hydrogen and Rs 4,440 crore for electrolysers, to be distributed over three years under SIGHT Component II.
India's electrolyser capacity, currently under 1 GW, is set to rise to 20 GW. Key ports like Kandla, Tuticorin, and Kakinada are being developed to support green hydrogen and ammonia exports.
States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have launched their own incentive schemes, making India a competitive global player.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment