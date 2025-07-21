ADIA To Invest $200 Million In Gujarat-Based Medtech Firm Meril

MENAFN - KNN India)The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has signed definitive agreements to invest USD 200 million (approximately Rs 1,723 crore) in Meril, a leading medical devices manufacturer based in Gujarat.

This strategic investment will give ADIA nearly a 3 per cent stake in Meril and values the company at around USD 6.6 billion (Rs 56,859 crore). The deal is subject to regulatory clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

This marks ADIA's latest move into India's growing medical devices manufacturing sector. Once the transaction is complete, Meril will have the backing of two major global investors-ADIA and private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which had previously invested in the company.

Founded by the Bilakhia Group, Meril is headquartered in Vapi and operates a 100-acre integrated MedTech campus that runs entirely on green energy.

The company designs and produces a wide range of innovative healthcare solutions, including cardiovascular devices, surgical robotics, orthopaedic implants, structural heart products, and diagnostic technologies.

Meril has invested Rs 1,400 crore into its Vapi facility and in December 2024, it launched a new medical devices plant at the same location, further expanding its production capabilities.

The company exports its products to over 150 countries and manages a global network of more than 35 subsidiaries. With a workforce of over 13,000 employees, Meril also focuses on skill development through 12 international training academies that train more than 10,000 healthcare professionals every year.

This investment reflects growing international interest in India's medical technology landscape and positions Meril for further global expansion.

